Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Charlotte Hornets are back home for a quick two-game homestand, starting this afternoon against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The game has been moved up from 3 p.m. ET to a 12 p.m. noon tip due to the winter storm hitting the Charlotte area.

Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.

Evan Campos: Hornets 113, Spurs 107

I can’t pick against Charlotte while they’re rolling like this, particularly on the last day of January, which has been the best month of Hornets basketball in recent memory. The Hornets being only roughly three-point home underdogs speaks to how well Charlotte is playing. There's no shame in not being favored against one of the best teams in the Western Conference in San Antonio, a group that ranks top three defensively, top 10 offensively, and top five in net rating with one of the five best players in the world. Charlotte’s offensive operation is functioning at too high a level right now, carrying the Hornets to their sixth straight win.

Owen Watterson: Spurs 109, Hornets 103

This game feels like a trap for Charlotte. C Moussa Diabate has made himself seem like Superman during this five-game winning streak, but this will be a seven-foot-four-sized test he may not quite be up for quite yet. C Ryan Kalkbrenner has had his most inconsistent month as a pro since returning from injury earlier this month against Utah. They’ll need Kalkbrenner’s size in this game, but his stature will be irrelevant if his game is off versus one of the best in the west. Charlotte gets humbled in this game, but close. This is a good opportunity to continue team growth whether the streak continues, or not.

Zach Roberts: Spurs 112, Hornets 101

The Hornets are, quite frankly, due for a dud, and the Spurs are a pretty good team. They had a pretty emotional win last time out, and the Spurs are pretty healthy. The Hornets are playing well enough to hang around, but they'll probably run out of gas late.

