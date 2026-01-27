Zach Lowe Believes It's 'Clear' Something Significant is Happening With the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are quietly inching closer and closer to relevancy. As of now, after another dominant win on Monday, the Hornets are +1.2 in point differential (14th in the NBA) and +1.5 in net rating (13th in NBA). Those are good placements.

They've handed the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers embarrassing losses in their own buildings this season. The Hornets are a much better team than people might realize.

Going beyond this year, the pieces are in place for this team to continue ascending. NBA insider Zach Lowe believes they have the infrastructure of a really good team and that, in time, they will become one.

"It's clear something is happening here. There are structural things that Charles Lee has done that are nice bedrocks to have as you build up a team," Lowe said. He noted that they defend without fouling and rebound so well on defense.

Lowe added that the Hornets don't allow a ton of threes, nor do they allow opponents to shoot a ton near the rim. And on offense, they take a lot of threes, which is how to win in the modern NBA, and they get to the rim.

"When the talent catches up to the infrastructure, it could get interesting, and that's happening right now in real time," he said.

Lowe and his co-host even wondered what the Hornets might do before the trade deadline, citing the boatload of picks they own and can deal from to add an asset.

He admitted that they would never go after an Anthony Davis trade or some sort of blockbuster because they're so "patient."

He did predict that they would "sell on the margins," so a move for Pat Connaughton or Collin Sexton wouldn't be a huge shock. He even said trading Grant Williams wouldn't be a bad idea, either.

Lowe also isn't stressing whether or not they make the Play-In or if they take a step back because they move Sexton or Josh Green, because it's not about this year. Getting "another bite at the lottery apple," they'd be happy with it.

