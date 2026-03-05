Derrick White Gives Tip of the Hat with Three-Word Response to Hornets Win

Since being acquired by the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline in 2022, Derrick White has known nothing but winning.

Since February 28, 2022, Derrick has won the most games of any NBA player, winning 227 games, including the 2024 NBA title. The Celtics, in general, have rarely lost, as their current head coach, Joe Mazzulla, owns a 223-85 record since being named interim head coach right before the 2022-23 season.

Heading into Wednesday night's matchup, White was 9-0 as a Celtic when playing the Charlotte Hornets. The vibe heading into the matchup was different this time, though, as Boston would be missing its superstar in Jayson Tatum, and Charlotte turned their season around with 15 wins in their last 18 games.

The Hornets went into Boston with a starting five who were 19-2 together, and quickly dismantled the 41-20 Celtics. They handed Boston their largest loss of the season, a 29-point victory, while former Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee ran "Mazzullaball" better than the actual Celtics did. The Hornets outshot Boston from deep, recorded nearly ten more assists, and only turned the ball over four times to Boston's 15.

After the game, White was asked why the team was unable to force turnovers or grab the offensive rebounds that typically allow the Celtics to stay in games when the three-ball is not falling.

He gave a short, three-word answer: "The Charlotte Hornets".

Reporter: “Derrick, normally in a game like this when you guys aren’t shooting well, you get to offensive rebounds, you turn the other team over, you did neither of those tonight. What prevented you guys from doing that tonight?”



Derrick White: *chuckles* “The Charlotte Hornets” pic.twitter.com/Qz9nh7Gclq — michael (@michael040_) March 5, 2026

Last night was likely the night that fans really began to start to notice what the Hornets have done this season. Their starting five is 20-2 together, with a +28.1 net rating, a 137.6 offensive rating, and a 109.4 defensive rating.

After a 4-14, and then 13-25 start to their season, the Hornets are over .500 for the first time since October 26th. They have won 19 of their last 25 games, and have won each of their last six games by 15 or more points.

Since the new year started, Charlotte has been one of the best overall teams in basketball. During that timespan, they hold the league's top net rating at +12.0, the best offensive rating at 122.0, the fifth-best defensive rating at 110.0, and the best three-point percentage at 39.3% on 43.7 attempts a night, which ranks second in the league.

In short, the Hornets have been awesome, and teams are starting to notice.

