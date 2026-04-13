Early Odds for Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat NBA Play-In Game Revealed

The Play-In Tournament is set. The Charlotte Hornets will host the Miami Heat on Tuesday. If they win, they will advance to play the loser of Magic-76ers for the right to play a seven-game series against the Detroit Pistons.

This is the first time the Hornets will host a Play-In game, as they were the road 10 seed in their two previous entries and lost badly both times. It's also the first home postseason game since 2016, when they lost in seven to the Heat.

The Heat have that over them, as they won a crucial Game 6 (remember purple shirt guy?) in Charlotte before dominating at home in Game 7. They also have a head-to-head advantage in 2025-26, as Miami went 3-1 and averaged 126 points per game, beating Charlotte by an average of double digits.

What do the odds say for the most important clash between the two sides yet?

Odds paint Hornets as home favorites versus Miami

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite all that was mentioned above, the Hornets are favored to win at home against the Miami Heat. There are several reasons for this, which we'll get to below. In the meantime, here are the odds per FanDuel:

Spread

Hornets -5.5 (-110)

Heat +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets -215

Heat +180

Over/Under

Over 227.5 (-110)

Under 227.5 (-110)

It never works out like this, but the Hornets are, based on all that, predicted to win by a final score of 117-111. That would be a true nail-biter, especially since these two teams were very different in clutch situations, much like the last time Miami visited Charlotte.

The Heat were 17-16 in clutch games, while the Hornets were 10-18. The Heat weren't great in the clutch, but they were much better than Charlotte. They're also a battle-tested team that's been here before. Charlotte is not.

So, how are the Hornets favored? They've been one of the NBA's best teams since January 1. By net rating, they are the best (10.7). Miami is 17th (1.5). By record, Charlotte is sixth-best since then. Miami is 19th.

Even taking it more recently, Charlotte's been way better. They are 14-7 since March 1, the ninth-best mark in the NBA despite a tough schedule. The Heat are 11-10 since then. Charlotte has been a better basketball team most of the year.

They're also at home, and that can make a difference. They have more talent and are on the upswing, while the Heat are trending down and just haven't been as good. However, they're exceptionally well-coached, and they know how to win games like this, which is why the odds aren't overwhelming.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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