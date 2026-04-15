Erik Spoelstra, LaMelo Ball React to Unfortunate Play That Injured Bam Adebayo

The Charlotte Hornets' dispatching of the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament didn't come without some controversy.

Early in the second quarter, LaMelo Ball drove to basket and got bumped by Simone Fontecchio. No foul was called on the play as Ball flailed to the ground and hit his head on Bam Adebayo's leg. While Ball was on the ground, he swiped his arm, catching Adebayo by his ankle and pulling him to the ground as play continued around the two All-Stars.

Adebayo landed awkwardly on his lower back and didn't return to the game.

Following the game, Miami's head coach Erik Spoelstra had some choice words about the unfortuante interaction between Ball and Adebayo, calling it a stupid and dangerous play.

"I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. He should be penalized for that. I don't think that belongs in the game, tripping guys. Somebody has got to see that. He should have been thrown out of the game for that," said the two-time NBA champion post game.

Spoelstra went on to say that "there's no place in the game for those kind of shenanigans. It wasn't needed and (Ball) was frustrated. I think (Ball) felt like he got fouled so he takes the liberty of yanking somebody. That should be penalized"

The incident completely changed the tenor of the game, leaving Miami without their best player, and Spoelstra is within his right to be frustrated at how it went down.

Ball, who won the game with a layup in the final seconds of overtime, was also asked about his run-in with Adebayo.

"I apologize for that one," said Ball in his post game press conference. "I got hit in the head, didn't know where I was, but I'm going to check on him and see if he's okay and everything."

When asked if he intentionally grabbed Adebayo's leg Ball responded by saying "like I said I got hit in the head, didn't even know where I was, just playing basketball...I'm going to check on him."

It's impossible to judge Ball's intent on the play, but we can all agree that it was a bummer to see Adebayo leave the game and not return due to the injury. High-stakes NBA games are at their best when the most skilled players are available, and it was a shame that Bam was unable to continue.

Charlotte will suit up in either Philadelphia or Orlando on Friday, and we should know within the next 48 hours if Ball will face any reprocussions from the incident.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets