Evaluating Coby White's Long-Awaited Charlotte Hornets Debut

It took seven games, but the Charlotte Hornets finally got to see what they traded for in Coby White. The star guard recovered from his calf strain just in time to visit his old stomping grounds.

The Hornets demolished the Bulls, using a massive third quarter to put the game on ice. White had a modest day by traditional metrics: 10 points on nine shots, 50% from three, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 16 minutes.

What we all saw, though, is how good he looked. His dribble penetration was excellent, something the Hornets' offense has really needed at times. He got through the Bulls' defense with relative ease, and he looked so smooth handling the ball and running the offense.

His role as the main facilitator and offensive engine when LaMelo Ball sits is of the utmost importance, and it might be just one game, but it certainly looks like he has effectively solved that issue.

In those 16 minutes, the Hornets outscored the Bulls by 20. At least in terms of plus-minus, he was more impactful than Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges in much less time on the floor.

The advanced metrics bear this out. The Hornets were 61.4 points better with him on the floor than off. That is an unfathomable number. It's obviously a tiny sample size against a bad team, but that is a massive figure.

That's why the Hornets got him. With Collin Sexton on the floor, the Hornets were outscored. They knew this was a weak spot, so they upgraded, and the early return shows exactly why they made the deal.

Again, it's almost as small a sample size as you can get, but White was electric. His offensive rating was 150.0, which is another unfathomable number. LaMelo Ball's having a career year, and his offensive rating is 123.1.

White's defense was good, too. His defensive rating is 93.3, which would be the best on the team. Those numbers are going to come down and even out, but it's clear the Hornets made a smart move.

His player impact estimate from the single game is 15.2, the highest mark on the team. Again, that'll dip down, but the early returns on White aren't just good. They're unbelievable, showcasing the sort of depth and talent this team has almost never had.

White could start on most teams, and that level of performance would be exceptional for a starter on every NBA team. The fact that he is coming off the bench for the Hornets is a huge boon. The outlook is so much brighter with White playing.