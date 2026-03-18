Everything Charles Lee Said Following the Hornets' Dominating Win Over Miami

After a tightly contested first half that had the look of a down-to-the-wire finish, the Charlotte Hornets opened the floodgates in the second half and took firm control against the Miami Heat, ultimately leading to a 30-point win.

Shortly after the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee met with the media to explain what he took away from this one.

Initial thoughts on the win

“Impressive collective team victory tonight. I think early in that game we did some really good things, and obviously some guys got in foul trouble. A young team, in general, and our team at times, you can get a little sidetracked by the officials, and I think our group did a good job of coming into a timeout and talking about and focusing on what’s going to help impact winning. There was less complaining, there was more energy and concentration in our defensive and offensive execution, and it paid off for us. They’ve shown all year they can handle adversity and weather the storm.”

Getting better looks against the Miami zone defense

“I just felt like every possession there was way more purpose and intentionality. They understand the screen angles a little bit better, and the guys that were catching it in the high hole were just players. They were just hoopin’. We give them some concepts for the zone and try to give them some plays every now and then, but sometimes you just got to hoop and be able to read their high shifts and close outs. A lot of guys made high-quality decisions.”

What he liked most about LaMelo’s performance

“Defense. There was some defensive possessions where he’s closing out, slide-stepping, keeping the guy in front. He had a couple of big-time defensive rebounds where there’s good physicality.”

Coby White’s big night

“He is doing everything possible to get caught up to speed with terminology and how we play defensively and offensively. He was in one place for seven years, and there’s the emotional factor; these guys are humans as well. He’s done so well with the adjustment period personally and professionally, so for him to have a big moment at home and give us a spark, I think, feels good for him.”

The Hornets will be back at it tomorrow night, playing host to the Orlando Magic.

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