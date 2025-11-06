Hornets' 2025 draft class draws major praise with surprising start to season
The Charlotte Hornets have had one thing going for them this year. It's not health, sadly. It's also not the duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. It's the rookie class. Kon Knueppel has fit like a glove, but that was to be expected.
The other three, save for Liam McNeeley, who may just need some time to adjust to the NBA game, have been revelations. Ryan Kalkbrenner is a legitimate starting NBA center already, which no one thought would be the case at this point.
And Sion James, who by my estimation was a long-term project who might someday be a capable defender and little else, has forced his way into the starting lineup at times. He's been shockingly good so far, too.
All that means the Hornets have one of the best draft classes in the NBA, even if they didn't necessarily hit on 100% of the picks. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz agrees, as he gave the Hornets the best grade (tied with three others) for their class.
Analyst loves Charlotte Hornets' rookie class
Kon Knueppel might end up being a real contender for Rookie of the Year. Both he and Ryan Kalkbrenner seem destined for All-Rookie teams (maybe first team), and Sion James is a good rotational piece.
That makes it easier to swallow the fact that Liam McNeeley has been ineffective so far. It also makes it so that this draft class rivals the best in the league, according to Greg Swartz. He gave them an A grade, which ties with the Grizzlies, 76ers, and Spurs.
"The Charlotte Hornets should be absolutely thrilled with their draft class so far," he wrote plainly. Knueppel is setting records for rookie three-point shooting, and he already looks "extremely comfortable" in the NBA as a 20-year-old.
"Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 34th overall pick, has started every game at center for Charlotte and leads all rookies in rebounds (6.6) and blocked shots (2.1)," Swartz continued. Somehow, Sion James is ninth in scoring among rookies and is shooting an unfathomable clip from deep.
Swartz even added, "Liam McNeeley is slowly carving a role in the rotation." To sum it all up, the insider was blunt in his praise, "The Hornets killed this draft." Many of us felt this way after draft night, so it is incredible to see the recognition from a much wider lens.
