LaMelo Ball's game status for clash with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans has been revealed
After finishing a three-game homestand with a dominant victory over the Utah Jazz, the Charlotte Hornets are jet setting to the Big Easy for a clash with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Willie Green's squad has had a tough beginning to the season, starting 0-6 as questions swirl about his immediate future in the bayou, making tonight a winnable game for the guys in purple and teal.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, the task has become more difficult as they will be without their star point guard for tonight's matchup.
Late on Tuesday afternoon, the Hornets announced that LaMelo Ball has been downgraded to OUT.
We have seen the full LaMelo Ball experience in just two weeks of the 2025-26 NBA season.
It started with flashy highlights and All-Star level play from the veteran point guard who has racked up 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game in the early goings. His chemistry with rookie sharpshooter Kon Knueppel has been an undeniable plus for Charlotte as the pair have warped defenses to their will with a saucy combination of shooting and playmaking.
However, the other side of the proverbial LaMelo coin has reared its ugly head.
Ball was first spotted on the injury report ahead of Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He ultimately wound up suiting up against the Anthony Edwards-less Wolves, but his game status was QUESTIONABLE with an 'ankle impingement.'
He sat out the following game, the second night of a back-to-back against Utah, and he will now miss his second straight contest.
It's a massive bummer for a Hornets squad who will now be without their two cornerstone stars, Ball and swingman Brandon Miller, in New Orleans. Charlottes two building blocks have played a total of 10 quarters together this season after barely sharing the floor in 2024-25.
Charlotte will attempt to make up for Ball's production by starting Collin Sexton in his place with Sion James and Kon Knueppel running the wings alongside him.
Tonight's game tips off at 8 P.M. EST and can be seen on the FanDuel Sports Network or locally in Charlotte on WSOC-TV Channel 9.
