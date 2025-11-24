Kon Knueppel discusses end of Hornets-Hawks, his jumper, and Charlotte's mental game

The Charlotte Hornets can't stop losing, but Kon Knueppel is doing everything right. Knueppel has been absolutely on fire to begin his NBA career, averaging 19.4 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from three.

Knueppel's averages over the last 10 games show a player getting more comfortable: 23.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 51/ 44/ 94 shooting splits and 4.1 threes made per game.

Knueppel responded to a question about his hot shooting during a postgame interview on Sunday, following a 113-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Kon also talked about what happened on the second-to-last possession and how the Hornets can improve from a mental standpoint.

Kon Knueppel talks to reporters following Hornets' sixth straight loss

🎙️ Kon Knueppel: "Shot feels good right now."



"We just want to get in the win column. We're playing hard; we just gotta play with our mind a little bit better—get the matchups we want, think about what we're doing, execution offensively, and know our personnel defensively..." pic.twitter.com/SpteDL0oaU — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 24, 2025

In responding to a question about his torrid shooting, Knueppel said that his "shot feels good right now" but quickly moved onto describing ways that he and the Hornets can improve. Charlotte has now lost six straight games and nine of its last 10.

"We just want to get in the win column," Knueppel said. "We're playing hard; we just gotta play with our mind a little bit better ... get the matchups we want, think about what we're doing, execution offensively, and know our personnel defensively."

Knueppel also described the penultimate offensive possession of the game for the Hornets, in which he caught the ball in the corner off an in-bound play and ended up driving on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who stripped Knueppel.

Knueppel said that he probably should have shot a jumper from the corner, but looking back at the play, he had pretty much no space to work with upon the catch, which made putting the ball on the deck the obvious decision.

The Hornets ended up getting one more chance to tie the game, but Miles Bridges came up empty on a last-second heave from three.

Next up for the Hornets is a home game on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, who are 1-5 on the road so far. Charlotte is now 4-13 on the season after starting off the campaign 2-1.

