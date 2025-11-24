Why the Hornets should finally move on from Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are probably not making the playoffs this year. Even with their core healthy right now, they just don't look like a team that can consistently win basketball games enough to be in that conversation.

That means it's a good idea to continue selling off assets that aren't vital to the future of the franchise, but will bring back some assets that might be. Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, and Pat Connaughton come to mind. Here's why trading Bridges would be better than those other two and why it's the best move for the franchise.

It's time to move on from Miles Bridges

Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The one thing Miles Bridges has that many other Hornets don't is consistency. Save for his year-long absence a couple of years ago, he's been on the court much more often than not. He's been healthy, and that's not for nothing when it comes to Charlotte.

He hasn't been very efficient, but he scores roughly 20 a night, which is something the Hornets can count on. There's some variance in LaMelo Ball's scoring output from night to night, so having that 20 from Bridges helps.

With all that said, it's not translating to wins, and I don't think Bridges provides enough of a threat to help his teammates. He works better as a higher scoring option, but with the way the Hornets are constructed, he's the fourth option. Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel should all shoot before him.

A player who has shown he's capable of being a second option on a team that doesn't need him there is expendable, but he's also fairly valuable. Teams won't have any illusions about what Bridges is: a moderately inefficient scorer who is undersized for the power forward spot, has waning athleticism, and is not a good defender.

Still, contenders who could add a player who is scoring the most he ever has and is over 20 points for the fourth straight year would be wise to do so. Bridges is costly, but he's not on a back-breaking contract, and he's under team control. His value might be at its highest in a long time, so now's a good time to see what he's worth.

Plus, as it comes to the other two expendable assets, Bridges is probably better. He might be a better player than Collin Sexton, and he's not a rental. He's certainly better than Pat Connaughton, so if the Hornets want to add to their stockpile, Bridges is the name to look at.

The Milwaukee Bucks were posed as a landing spot earlier, and they make sense, as do teams in similar spots. NBA teams with a good first and maybe even second option who are in a contending window now but aren't terribly young could add Bridges.

There would be some suitors for Bridges if he were made available. Moving on from him would open up opportunities for young players who are more of a fit with the future of this franchise, and he'd fetch at least something back. Bridges won't get multiple firsts. He may not even get one, but at this point, he's likely on his way out anyway, so the Hornets should cash in while they can.

