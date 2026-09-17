Hornets Roster Tiers: How Everyone in Charlotte Shakes Out
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The Charlotte Hornets do not look like the 2025-26 version as they embark on training camp, preseason, and finally, the highly anticipated regular season. Two major trades and some other small moves has this season feeling very different.
How does this new-look roster stack up? How many stars are there, and who is actually going to make the rotation? Here's how this team's roster breaks down.
Face of the Franchise
- Brandon Miller
- Kon Knueppel
Before the LaMelo Ball trade actually happened, there were questions about trading him and building around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Now that it has happened, it's pretty obvious who the new faces are.
Stars
- Coby White
- Naz Reid
The next two are Coby White and Naz Reid. When you replace Ball, you'd better be a star. And when you're the key piece of the return for Ball, you'd also better be a star. Fortunately, these are two high-quality basketball players.
Key Role Players
- Grayson Allen
- Grant Williams
- Moussa Diabate
- Sion James
- Ryan Kalkbrenner
- Dennis Schroder
It was really tempting to put Moussa Diabate in the star tier because he was so good last year. But we don't even know for sure he'll start over Hannes Steinbach after long, so he remains a key role player. Ryan Kalkbrenner is teetering on the edge of this and the fringe rotation group, but for now, his height keeps him up.
Rookies
- Christian Anderson
- Hannes Steinbach
Both Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. are in this tier because we technically do not know where they'll be in real NBA action. But if guessing, Steinbach feels like a key role player, and Anderson is in the fringe rotation group because he will be in the G League a lot.
Fringe Rotation
- PJ Hall
- Liam McNeeley
- Royce O'Neale
- Tidjane Salaun
Royce O'Neale is an end-of-the-bench sort of player who will see action. PJ Hall is the same way as a two-way contract. Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley might play, but they'll probably also spend a lot of time down in the G League.
Roster Bubble
- Pat Connaughton
- Dorian Finney-Smith
It wouldn't be surprising if one or both of these players failed to make the roster out of camp. If they do, then both Pat Connaughton and Dorian Finney-Smith will simply be fringe rotation players who hardly see the floor (essentially veteran leaders at that point).
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI