Hornets look to get back on track against surging Bulls

The Hornets (11-23) continue their three-game road trip on Saturday, this time stopping in Chicago to run with the Bulls (17-17). The season series between these teams is currently split a game apiece between the two teams after two matchups in Charlotte earlier in the season.

The Hornets kicked off 2026 with a heartbreaking 122-121 loss against the Bucks last night in Milwaukee after missing a last-second, go-ahead shot. Forwards Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges combined for an efficient 51 points on 33 shot attempts in the game.

LaMelo Ball had been shooting quite efficiently of late, coming into the game with a 47.6/51.9/82.3 shooting split over his last five games, but cooled last night by shooting just 4-12 from the field on his way to 12 points.

The Hornets have now lost three competitive games in a row, falling back down to five games back in the Eastern Conference standings from a play-in spot. With the trade deadline on the horizon, each player’s performance over the coming weeks could have major implications for the future of the franchise’s direction.

The Bulls enter the game winners of seven of their last nine games, clawing their way back up to a .500 record and the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after a very slow start to the season.

Over those nine games, the Bulls' offense has really found its groove. Ranking third in assist percentage, fourth in true shooting percentage, and second in pace, defenses have had a hard time figuring out how to slow this offense’s effectiveness.

Josh Giddey and Coby White have been the leaders of a spread-out scoring attack that has 10 different Bulls players averaging at least 9 points per game. With both set to miss the game due to injury, it will be up to players like former all-star Nikole Vucevic and second-year lottery pick Matas Buzelis to pick up some of the slack.

Key Matchup - Nikola Vucevic vs. a thin Hornets frontcourt

The 6’9”, 260-lbs center Vucevic has long been a difficult matchup for opposing centers with his unique blend of physicality, interior scoring, and a perimeter shooting ability developed later in his career.

The two-time all-star is a bit past his prime now at 35 years old, but is still averaging 16.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 49.8/37.8/78.7 shooting splits.

Center has long been a position of difficulty for the Hornets, and this season has provided challenges just like many others in the recent past. Currently, the Hornets are without starter Ryan Kalkbrenner and veteran Mason Plumee at the position, and backup center and energizing rebounder Moussa Diabate has his status in question with a wrist injury. This leaves two-way PF/C PJ Hall as the only other true big man option for the Hornets.

Hall has been serviceable and even exciting relative to expectations, but certainly has a tall task in front of him when it comes to matching up with Vucevic.

For the Hornets to find a way to compete tonight, having a plan of attack to make sure Hall- or whoever else is getting minutes at the center position- is not left on an island against such a difficult assignment.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Grant Williams (Knee), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Elbow), Mason Plumlee (Groin); QUESTIONABLE Moussa Diabate (Wrist)

Bulls: OUT Josh Giddey (Hamstring), Coby White (Calf), Zach Collins (Toe), Trentyn Flower (Knee), Emanuel Miller (Hamstring), Lachlan Olbrich (Ankle)

Projected Starting Lineups

Position Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Point Guard LaMelo Ball Tre Jones Shooting Guard Brandon Miller Isaac Okoro Small Forward Kon Knueppel Matas Buzelis Power Forward Miles Bridges Jalen Smith Center P.J. Hall Nikola Vucevic

