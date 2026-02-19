Is Coby White Playing on Thursday? Charlotte Hornets Release Injury Report Ahead of Clash With Rockets

Jeff Peterson and the Charlotte Hornets made a flurry of moves ahead of the early February trade deadline, none bigger than the blockbuster addition of veteran combo guard Coby White.

White, a seven-year veteran who had spent his entire career with the Chicago Bulls before the trade, has been sidelined for the entirety of his Hornets tenure with a calf injury. Hornets fans were hoping to see the new leader of their bench mob following this week's All-Star break, but it turns out they will have to wait a bit longer.

Ahead of Thursday night's home game against the Houston Rockets, the Charlotte Hornets released an updated injury report, and White remains on it.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

OUT: Coby White (Calf), Liam McNeeley (Ankle), Miles Bridges (Suspension), Moussa Diabate (Suspension)

Based upon this news, the Hornets will run out the same ten-man rotation they did in their final game before the All-Star Break.

LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, and Ryan Kalkbrenner will run as the starting five. In just 38 possessions together, an infinitesimal sample size that can not predict the lineup's future results, that five-man unit has a net rating of -16.4.

The primary backups for the starting five will be Tre Mann, Sion James, Josh Green, Tidjane Salaün, and PJ Hall. However, I won't be surprised if Xavier Tillman sees some more burn ahead of Hall.

Unless the Hornets waive a player and convert Hall's contract to a standard NBA deal before March 1st, the second-year center will be ineligible for the NBA playoffs if the Hornets qualify for the dance. Because of that, I expect Tillman to be the primary backup center during this stretch to get him acclimated to Charlotte's style of play in case they need his services in a postseason emergency.

Their opponent on Thursday night, the Rockets, have a relatively clean injury report heading into the matchup.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

OUT: Fred VanVleet (Knee), Steven Adams (Ankle), Tristen Newton (G-League Assignment)

The game tips off at 7:10 P.M. at the Spectrum Center and can be seen on the FanDuel Sports Network.

