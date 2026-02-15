Kon Knueppel Had a Hilarious Take on His Three-Point Contest Finish

For whatever reason, the three-point contest has not treated rookies all too kindly over the years, although there's only a handful of them that have ever participated. Charlotte Hornets' sharpshooter Kon Knueppel set the tone with a red-hot performance out of the gate, putting up a 27-spot to kick the competition off on Saturday evening inside the Intuit Dome.

That was more than enough to advance him to the championship round, as Devin Booker was the only shooter to finish with a higher first-round mark than him. Unfortunately, the long wait impacted Knueppel in his next go at it, finishing with just 17 points in the final round, falling well short of Booker and the now three-time champion of the event, Damian Lillard.

Knueppel took it like a champ, but summed up his second-round performance by showing a side of his humor that we don't normally get to see.

🎙️ Kon Knueppel: "I felt good, got a good score out there first round to make it to the finals."



"Obviously, kinda crapped the bed there in the second round. It's a long sit. I went first, it was like 30 minutes sitting down... tough to get loose again. But yeah, kinda stings." pic.twitter.com/TIfLgdjElh — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 15, 2026

“I felt good about it. Got a good score out there (in the) first round, obviously, to make it to the finals, but it’s a tough one. Obviously kind of crapped the bed there in the second round. It’s a long sit going first, so it was like 30 minutes sitting down, so it was kind of tough to get loose again. Kind of stinks. I felt good. I felt prepared coming in, just didn’t make the shots in the final round.”

Most guys would just say the shot wasn't falling or something to that effect. Admitting that he "crapped the bed" was not what I expected him to say.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native is already one of the game's best three-point marksmen, so I think it's safe to say this won't be the last time we see him participating in this event. And now that he has a feel for how it all works and the time in between rounds, he should be better equipped to make a run at the crown the next time he gets that call.

Before the weekend began, he was asked about what it means to him that so many around the league view him as the best young three-point shooter in the NBA, to which he responded, “I take pride in my shot. It’s something I put a lot of time into, and I think I’m one of the best in the world.”

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Predicting How Many All-Stars the Charlotte Hornets Will Have Next Season

Kon Knueppel Gone in 2025 Re-Draft — Who Would the Hornets Have Taken Instead?

Kon Knueppel Shines Despite Loss in Three-Point Contest Appearance

Kon Knueppel Has Interesting Omission in All-Time NBA Lineup He Thinks Would Go 82-0