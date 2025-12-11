LaMelo Ball given unfair title amid trade buzz involving hypocritical Kings

LaMelo Ball's trade value continues to attract headlines as the most buzz-worthy narrative attached to the Charlotte Hornets these days, outside of the electric rookie season that Kon Knueppel's having.

In the latest Melo development, NBA insider Jake Fischer brought up the youngest Ball brother during a live stream on Wednesday and proceeded to reveal that the Sacramento Kings aren't interested in Melo as a trade piece.

There was more to Fischer's reporting than that basic sentiment, however, and it made the Kings look characteristically foolish (as if their on-court product hadn't convince you).

Jake Fischer's LaMelo Ball-Kings intel reminds us that Sacramento is a laughingstock of a franchise

🎙️ @JakeLFischer: "Someone I was speaking to this morning on the phone called LaMelo Ball the 'most unserious player in the NBA.' That's not my opinion; that was one prominent cap person in the NBA."

Based on Fischer's reporting, it sounds like the Kings are turning their nose up at LaMelo ball because he's not a winning player in their eyes. Yes, the same Kings who are currently 6-18. The same Kings who have been to the postseason once in the last 20 years.

"I don't think Sacramento really is interested in LaMelo Ball," Fischer said. "Everything (Kings general manager) Scott Perry has talked about -- privately and publicly -- since he's taken over this team is wanting to re-establish a tough, gritty identity."

"And someone today I was speaking to on the phone called LaMelo Ball the "most unserious player" in the NBA," Fischer continued. "That's not my opinion; that was one prominent cap person in the NBA. I don't think Sacramento would really view LaMelo Ball as someone to really re-invigorate their culture behind."

The lowly Sacramento Kings are in no place to identify LaMelo Ball as a losing player

General concerns over LaMelo's durability and style of play are valid, but the last franchise that should consider itself "above" any player -- LaMelo included -- is the Kings.

We won't speak to the anonymous "cap person" being heralded by Fischer here as someone supposedly important, but in regard to the Kings' stance on LaMelo ... it's laughable.

Sacramento's roster construction of late has been absolutely disgusting (not in a good way). The Kings have the most heinous combination of ball-dominant, mediocre guards assembled on one squad that the NBA has ever seen.

It's obvious that Sacramento's ownership and front office have no idea what they're doing. Recently, the Kings fired a really good coach in Mike Brown. They paired two ancient guards together in DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook. They threw a bunch of money at Dennis Schröder.

They brought Zach LaVine and his ball-dominant ways into the mix. They're rumored to be shopping Domantas Sabonis. What on Earth are the Kings doing? Absolutely nothing that makes a lick of sense. LaMelo should actually feel relieved by the Kings' disinterest in his services, not that Charlotte would be interested in any assets Sacramento has to offer in exchange.

