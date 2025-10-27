NBA analyst makes shocking pick for Hornets player who could steal starting spot
The Charlotte Hornets have, thanks to a Brandon Miller injury, already had to use a couple of different starting lineups this year. When other injuries inevitably occur or players get days off, the Hornets will further tinker with the starting five.
So with that in mind, there will probably be several different five-man combinations. The Hornets have the depth to do that now. What no one thought they would do, though, is use Tidjane Salaun in those lineups, but he's the player one analyst believes can steal a starting spot.
Tidjane Salaun starting? One analyst believes it's not far-fetched
Last year, Tidjane Salaun was one of the worst players in the NBA. He looked very much like the project he was expected to be, but he looked like a project that might not get turned in to the teacher. He was positively dreadful, and the expectations for year two were on the floor.
So far, though, he's far exceeded those expectations. He's looked pretty good, and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes believes he could snag a starting spot under the right circumstances.
"Moussa Diabate doesn't do much besides grab offensive rebounds, rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner might lack the mobility to hold onto the starting job against opponents who force him to guard in space," Hughes began. Kalkbrenner has been the starter, and both he and Diabate have played pretty well.
Nevertheless, Hughes went on to say, "It still feels as though Tidjane Salaun will get looks when circumstances call for a change of pace." Salaun isn't a center at all, but he's actually an inch taller than Diabate, and he stretches the floor like neither Diabate nor Kalkbrenner currently does.
"He plays with high energy and hit two threes against Brooklyn on Oct. 23, posting a plus-12 in 17 minutes. If Charlotte embraces a true offense-first outlook, the second-year big man could unlock some interesting lineups," Hughes said.
It is no small feat that this is even a consideration at this point. It's hard to put into words how rough his rookie season was. To his credit, he should've been in the G League all year, but injuries forced Charlotte's hand. Still, he was awful, so to even be a fringe starter, even if it's because the team has a lack of bigs, is a major turn in his development.
As long as Kalkbrenner continues to play the way he has and stays healthy, it's his job.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball is proving his doubters wrong, looking like a serious, winning player
What Charles Lee said following the Hornets road win over the Wizards
Hornets' record-breaking second half propels the team to a victory over the Wizards
Can the Hornets win without Brandon Miller? Score predictions vs. Wizards are in