What Charles Lee said following the Hornets road win over the Wizards
It wasn't the sharpest of performances, but nevertheless, the Charlotte Hornets were able to get to the finish line with a smile on their face on Sunday night with a win over the Washington Wizards.
After the game, head coach Charles Lee caught up with the media to discuss the win. Here are some of the highlights from the press conference.
The arguments in the locker room at halftime
“Player-led teams are usually the ones that are most successful. The ability to speak up and hold people accountable, and that’s not always yelling at people, but it’s just about keeping it real. We have expectations of how we want to play and expectations of each other. I wasn’t there, so I don’t know exactly what the conversation was, but we knew that we weren’t playing our best and that we could be better on both ends of the court.”
LaMelo Ball’s triple-double
“What stands out is that after the game, he said he was most excited about the fact that he won. Not even the triple-double. That part stands out to me first and foremost. And then when a guy wants to play that unselfishly as well as you are scoring the ball, a guy that wants to step in there, I think he had some big offensive rebounds for us… It just shows that you’re locked into all facets of the game and you’re more than just a scoreer. I love where his mentality is right now.”
Kon, Bridges, and Sexton all having big offensive games
“I think it’s really about them and their willingness to be unselfish, their willingness to sacrifice maybe another FGA to make a really good rim read or a shift read and not try to do too much. They’re trying to unlock each other, and they all understand they all need each other to be successful. If Kon can have 20 points, then the next team we play actually has to scout for Kon and not just load up on one guy. I think it’s a testament to the players and not so much the system.”
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets' record-breaking second half propels the team to a victory over the Wizards
Can the Hornets win without Brandon Miller? Score predictions vs. Wizards are in
Brandon Miller injury update: Charlotte Hornets star set to miss Wizards contest with shoulder ailment
Hornets blow double-digit lead in 4th quarter, drop 11th straight vs. Sixers