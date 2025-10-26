Can the Hornets win without Brandon Miller? Score predictions vs. Wizards are in
The Charlotte Hornets are back in action tonight after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers less than 24 hours ago. The Bugs will be without Brandon Miller tonight, which was to be expected, after seeing him exit last night after just nine minutes with a shoulder injury.
Can the purple and teal get back in the win column tonight? Here's what our staff has to say.
Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 115, Wizards 109
I know the Wizards are favored, but I think the Hornets, even without Brandon Miller, are the better team. Charlotte still has several capable players who can fill it up. With Miller out, this will be a big opportunity for Collin Sexton to continue to prove his worth. It'll be close, but I've got the Bugs pulling away.
Zach Roberts: Hornets 121, Wizards 113
Even though they lost, last night’s performance without Brandon Miller proved that this is a serious, competitive team. The Wizards are looking better this year, too, but the Hornets should have too much talent to lose this one.
Owen O'Connor: Hornets 129, Wizards 107
Charlotte WILL bounce back after last night. Despite not having Brandon Miller (and losing 5 straight to the Wizards), the Hornets are in a significantly better spot than Washington is. Expect a good game from Keyshawn George that’ll push the Hornets early; however, there is too much firepower on the Hornets roster for this Wizards team to match.
Austin Leake: Hornets 118, Wizards 115
The Hornets have a chance to redeem themselves from last night's catastrophe in the fourth quarter. This game will be a true test for the Hornets, less than 24 hours after their last game played without Brandon Miller. Expect a bounce back from Tre Mann versus Washington and good performances by the Hornets center rotation.
