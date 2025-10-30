NBA reveals punishment for Hornets' LaMelo Ball for obscene gesture
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has always played basketball with flamboyancy. He makes flashy passes and takes deep 3's, much to the delight of the Charlotte crowd and fans.
Ball has started off this season looking like an actual superstar. In the first four games, he's averaging 26.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Ball is the reason why the Hornets have so much optimism around this season.
Unfortunately, Ball wasn't able to help the Hornets beat the Heat, as they got blown out 144-117. In frustration, he was assessed a technical foul after an obscene gesture he directed at an official after a foul. The NBA has now punished him for it.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gets a fine for an obscene gesture
The NBA can't let its players flip the bird at a referee, so they have issued a fine. They announced a $35,000 fine after he had that reaction to the foul call.
This isn't the first time that Ball has been fined for some bad behavior. In a postgame press conference last season, Ball was fined $100,000 after using an offensive term.
Ball still has some growing up to do, and that is what the Hornets are hoping will happen this season. If the Hornets are going to make the playoffs, he is going to be the driving force in that achievement.
The Charlotte Hornets need LaMelo Ball to be their best player
Charlotte already has injury problems on the roster with Brandon Miller suffering another shoulder injury that has kept him out of each of the last two games. He suffered a season-ending injury last season, costing him valuable reps in his second year.
Without Miller roaming the floor, hunting shots, the Hornets have empowered Collin Sexton to use his offensive prowess to keep the team in games.
With Miller out, Kon Knueppel has been in the starting lineup, as well. Ball's influence has been great on him, as he has helped Knueppel get open shots.
If Ball can mature throughout the season, and the team can actually get healthy, the Hornets have a shot to make the play-in.
