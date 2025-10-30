Perfect timing? Score predictions for Hornets vs. struggling Orlando Magic
The Charlotte Hornets return home to Spectrum Center tonight, playing host to a struggling Orlando Magic squad. Can the Bugs get back in the win column? Here's what our staff sees playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 124, Magic 118
This is a good situational spot for Charlotte. The Magic are on the second night of a back-to-back and are playing their third road game in four days. Orlando has dropped four straight since winning the opener in Miami, and after Tuesday's performance against Miami, Charles Lee will have this team dialed in defensively.
Ian Black: Hornets 124, Magic 116
The Hornets are catching what should be a fairly talented Magic team at a fortunate time. Orlando’s offense has been asleep at the wheel to start the season, and the defense that ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating last season is just 23rd so far. If LaMelo and company play their game, the Hornets should be back above .500 by the end of the night.
Zach Roberts: Magic 123, Hornets 117
I’m inclined, based on the last outing, to believe that the Brandon Miller-less Hornets are not going to do that well against the actual good teams right now. They won’t be as bad as they were in Miami, but Orlando has so much more talent.
Matt Alquiza: Hornets 125, Magic 120
While Orlando boasts more top-end talent than Charlotte, the Magic have yet to find their groove in the early goings. According to Cleaning the Glass, Orlando has the worst net rating in basketball, which is being dragged down by their league-worst offense. Tonight’s matchup will be a stoppable force (Orlando’s offense) against a moveable object (Charlotte’s defense), and I believe the Hornets will come out with the victory in a close contest.
Austin Leake: Magic 120, Hornets 112
While the Hornets have arguably played better than the struggling Magic this season, the Magic have pretty much owned the Hornets over the last three years. The Hornets are 1-9 against Orlando in their last 10. Orlando has yet to find their shooting groove this season, but the Hornets seem to let their opponents have franchise-best nights shooting the ball anymore.
