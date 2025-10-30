How to watch Hornets vs. Magic: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

All Hornets

Information for tonight's game between Charlotte and Orlando.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) dunks the ball in front to Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Bugs are back in Uptown tonight for their first divisional home game against the Orlando Magic. The Hornets went 1-2 on their three-game road trip, but also lost Brandon Miller along the way. Here's everything you need to know for this one.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (2-2) vs. Orlando Magic (1-4)

Date/Time: Thursday, October 30th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Recent history between the Hornets and Magic

From 2013 to about 2022, the Hornets owned this series, but here of late, it's tilted in the Magic's favor, and it's no coincidence that it matches with the timeline of Charlotte's poor injury luck and Orlando actually building a competitive roster. Last year's series was a clean four-game sweep for Orlando, winning by an average of 14.7 points. In three of those four games, the Hornets failed to even hit 90 on the scoreboard. I have a feeling this time around, they'll have no trouble doing so, given their red-hot start on that end of the floor.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Although the Magic are off to a disappointing 1-4 start, they actually enter tonight's contest as two-point favorites. The total for this one is sitting at 238.5, which shows how much confidence the oddsmakers have in Charlotte's defense turning around — not much. The Hornets gave up 144 in regulation to the Heat just two nights ago, so it's a welcome sight for Orlando, which has not seen the ball go through the hoop as much as they'd like in the first week of the season.


Published
