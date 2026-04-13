Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat in NBA Play-In Tournament

The Charlotte Hornets did just enough down the stretch to grab the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. That means that on Tuesday at 7:30 pm ET, the bugs will take on the Miami Heat.

It's do or die for these Southeastern Division rivals, and the Heat took three of four during the season. That said, Charlotte's been much better since January 1 than Miami.

With all that in mind, how does the Charlotte Hornets On SI staff feel about the game?

Matt Alquiza: Heat 116, Hornets 113

Everything points to a Hornets win here. The advanced stats, the Vegas lines, the recent form for both teams…but those simply cannot account for Heat Culture. Miami was born in the Play-In Tournament, molded by it, even, and their veteran savvy will be enough to upset Charlotte on Tuesday night.

There isn't a better coach in the league than Erik Spoelstra in a one-game scenario like this one, and I believe that his and enough shot making from Tyler Herro and Miami’s role players will be the difference.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 120, Heat 116

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) moves the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This version of the Hornets has only played the Heat twice. One, they fell by a few possessions in the final minute, and the other, a 30-point blowout. Yes, the game against New York was disappointing, but I wouldn't read much into it. They knew they were playing their B and C squads and weren't as locked in as they should have been.

Falling flat in the fourth quarter against Boston and Detroit is more concerning, but there's a reason why they're the top two seeds in the East. The Hive will be buzzing, and these guys are hungry to make the playoffs. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, specifically, have been through it. They’re not going to have a lack of focus while on the doorstep of the playoffs this time. They've grown since that last Play-In appearance, especially LaMelo. Hornets hit a couple of triples late to win it.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 128, Heat 113

If this game is close, I do not trust the Hornets. The Heat were not very good in clutch games this year, but they were still leagues ahead of the Hornets. They don't yet know how to win close games, and the Heat know how to win close games better and have been in the playoffs and Play-In before. The coaching advantage will play up if it's close.

Fortunately, I don't think it will be as close. The Hornets have seen Miami at four different stages of the year and in different forms. They haven't been the fully healthy Heat, but they've seen a lot of players. They've also beaten much better teams.

Even with a slight blip at the end, the Hornets finished as one of the NBA's hotter teams. Miami, despite its mascot, was not hot at all. These two teams aren't on the same level talent-wise, and I expect that to play out early, giving Charlotte enough of a lead to coast to the next Play-In game.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets