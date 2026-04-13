Hornets vs. Heat Breakdown: Three Keys For Charlotte to Beat Miami

Buckle your seatbelts folks.

If you asked a Charlotte Hornets fan which team they wanted to see the least in the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament, I'd assume that the overwhelming majority would have said the Miami Heat.

Those fan's nightmares have come true, and in order for the Hornets to advance to the playoffs, they'll have to exorcise their demons against a franchise that has been their boogeyman for the better part of two decades.

It won't be easy for Charlotte to beat Miami -- it never is -- but it isn't far-fetched to believe they can. Here are three things the Hornets can lean on to knock off the Heat on Tuesday night.

Brandon Miller's Star Turn

Before his sophomore season, Brandon Miller announced to the world that his goal for 2024-25 was to become an 'elite two-way' player. Fast forward almost 20 months, and Miller has a chance to prove that he is just that on a big-time stage for the world to see.

In order for Miller to live up to his billing as the Paul George Who Was Promised, he'll have to come through on both ends against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

On defense, Miller will be the first Hornet to draw the unenviable task of guarding Tyler Herro. In a March 6th meeting between these two teams, one of Miami's three victories against Charlotte this season, Herro erupted for 39 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. It was a masterclass of a performance that rivals anything an opposing star did against the Hornets this season.

In that same game, Miller was sublime on the offensive end of the floor...for three quarters.

Brandon Miller poured in 22 points in the first three quarters before getting held scoreless in the fourth. In the final stanza, Heat ratcheted up the pressure of their funky zone defense, and Miller was rendered toothless. That cannot happen again on Tuesday night.

For Charlotte to continue their push to the playoffs, Miller will need to be the Robin to LaMelo Ball's Batman and find a way to put points on the board no matter how Miami chooses to defend him. Miller has ascended into another tier of stardom in his third professional season, and in order for him to breakthrough into the true upper crust of individual talents in the league, driving team success in the Play-In Tournament would be a great place to start.

Dominance on the Glass

A consistent theme across Charles Lee's two years in charge of the Charlotte Hornets is the team's persistence on the boards. Charlotte wins the possession battle by generating second chance points on the offensive glass and limiting opposing offensive trips by securing defensive rebounds on nearly 75% of their misses.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 10 rebounds per game in four contests against the Heat this season, and in the Hornets' 128-120 loss in March, he secured 14 boards and went blow-for-blow on the glass with perennial All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

In their two most recent matchups against Miami, the only two this season that Diabate started, Charlotte pulled down 32.7% and 30.2% of the available offensive rebounds and generated above average points per 100 possessions off of their own misses. With the Hornets' penchant for attempting three-point attemps, securing long rebounds and scoring off of them will be key in this one-game playoff.

Lean Into Veteran Bench Production

In terms of sheer value over the player he replaced, was there a more impactful trade deadline addition in the league than Coby White?

The veteran point guard has thrived in a scaled down role from the one he played in Chicago, and the Hornets are the benefactors of how quickly White has bought into what they are building. Charlotte's offense is 8.6 points per 100 possessions better with Coby White in the lineup compared to Collin Sexton, the player he directly replaced, and the change-of-pace White provides off the bench is another pitch in Charles Lee's ever-growing arsenal.

Coby is a blur in both transition and the half court, a walking paint touch who can finish shots around the rim with either power or finesse, and create open looks for his teammates. The Hornets lean on White at the end of quarters, and in a tight playoff game where every single possession matters, his ability to steal points with the seconds of a period winding down could prove invaluable.

Outside of White, Charlotte will bring two veteran forwards off of their bench who have been there and done that.

Grant Williams and Josh Green have both played in the NBA Finals, meaning the flourescent lights of the Play-In Tournamentn won't be too bright for them. The Hornets' starting five is as youthful as any in the leauge, but the counterbalance of their veteran-laden bench quelches any concerns about underperformance from the team as a whole in a big spot.

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