Wizards Fourth Quarter Push not Enough to Take Down Hornets

Heading into Saturday's matchup with the Washington Wizards, no team in the NBA has a better net rating since the start of 2026 than the Charlotte Hornets.

With Mason Plumlee (groin) being the only injured player for the Hornets, they would take on the NBA's worst team in the Wizards, standing at 10-33 on the season.

The two teams had already met twice this season, with the Hornets boasting a 2-0 record with both victories being wire-to-wire.

Saturday afternoon's game was not a wire-to-wire win, in fact the game was significantly closer than the Hornets may have asked.

Although the Hornets took an 18-point lead with 4:09 left in the third quarter, the game saw 15 lead changes (14 more than the other two games combined this season). The Wizards managed to put together a strong fourth quarter, with a 9-0 run that was able to cut the lead down to just five before Charles Lee called a timeout with six minutes to play.

Charlotte's offense had begun to become bland in the fourth, and Washington's was starting to pick up without rookie Tre Johnson on the floor, who had a career-game with 26 points and six assists.

Washington still made sure the Hornets never felt safe, and the lead was cut down to two with just two minutes to play. LaMelo Ball hit a floater to put the lead back up to four, and Miles Bridges hit the dagger free throws to secure a Hornets victory.

It was not pretty, but a win is a win, and the Hornets took down the Wizards 119-115 to move to 18-28 on the season.

Brandon Miller

Jan 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard/forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Third-year wing Brandon Miller has put together his best stretch of games over the past few weeks, and Saturday was no different.

He recorded 21 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists, going 7/11 from the field and 2/4 from three to help the Hornets secure the victory.

Miller was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week, and his performances this week could see another nomination come his way.

