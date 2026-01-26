Sixers Visit Charlotte as Hornets Look to Keep Win Streak Rolling

The Charlotte Hornets are quietly playing their best basketball of the season.

After back-to-back wins over Orlando and Washington last week, Charlotte enters Monday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers having won two straight and showing some real signs of continuity. At 18-28, the record still reflects the continuing uphill climb, but it's worth noting that since the start of 2026, the Hornets have surged to the top of the league in net rating.

Of course, this recent stretch of Hornet victories has coincided with a more stable starting group and improved defensive rebounding—something that plagued the team earlier in the year. But now, Philadelphia comes to town shorthanded and searching for steadier footing.

The Sixers will be without both Joel Embiid and Paul George, leaving Philly short-handed following a home loss to the Knicks that followed a familiar script: Even with Embiid dominating early and finishing with 38 points in that loss, the Sixers unraveled after halftime. A brutal third quarter (just 13 points) flipped the game and highlighted the same issues that have lingered throughout the season.

How the Hornets Can Keep Winning

Even with Embiid, the Sixers have struggled to string together four solid quarters. Rebounding, turnovers, and inconsistent shot creation outside of their stars have repeatedly cost them wins. For Charlotte, this matchup presents a different kind of challenge than the past two outings. The Wizards and Magic gave opportunities to control tempo, and without Embiid or George, Philadelphia does not.

For the Hornets, Brandon Miller continues to be the steadying force. He followed up a strong week with another complete performance against Washington, posting 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. LaMelo Ball has also settled into a better rhythm, and his command of pace has improved. Charlotte has done a better job playing off his reads rather than waiting for something to happen.

Defensively, Charlotte needs to stay disciplined. Philadelphia's injury situation doesn't eliminate the risk of breakdowns, and the Hornets' margin for error will be thin if rotations are late or if second-chance points pile up. Still, confidence is a real thing, and the Hornets are playing with it right now. They're not perfect, but this is the most connected they've looked in months.

Key Matchup:

Hornets Frontcourt vs Short-Handed Sixers Rotation

Sure, there's not really any stopping Embiid. But how the Hornets handle the minutes around him is what will define this game. Limiting second-chance points, staying vertical, and avoiding foul trouble will all be critical. If Embiid's dominance turns into kick-out threes and extra possessions, it's going to be a long night for Charlotte.

Note: Today's game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET due to weather, the NBA announced yesterday.

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Mason Plumlee (groin), KJ Simpson (hip) PROBABLE: Collin Sexton (hamstring)

Sixers: OUT: Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee, injury management)

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Sixers G LaMelo Ball Tyrese Maxey G Brandon Miller VJ Edgecombe F Kon Knueppel Dominick Barlow F Miles Bridges Kelly Oubre Jr C Moussa Diabaté Adem Bona

