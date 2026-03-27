The Real Reason Nobody Will Want to Face the Charlotte Hornets in Postseason Play

The Charlotte Hornets morphed into a juggernaut sometime around the first of the year, and since then, they've held strong. Their starting lineup became one of the best in the league. In fact, by net rating, it is the best five-man unit in the sport.

After fending off the New York Knicks (they took their foot off the gas in the fourth but still won by 11), the starters are now +30.4. That's across 860 possessions, which is not a small sample size at all. That's notable enough to mean something.

Hornets starting five is up to +30.4 across 860 possessions after last night's win 😳 https://t.co/AZfPlJyBrX — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 27, 2026

I wrote earlier this month about the Atlanta Hawks having the second-best five-man unit, which is troubling for the Play-In Tournament and the final games of the NBA regular season, but the Hornets are still tops.

They have a better lineup than the San Antonio Spurs (+20.7), Oklahoma City Thunder (+19.1), and Boston Celtics (+18.9). In the East, the Hornets have the best lineup, even if the Spurs and Thunder might prove extremely tricky in the West.

No matter who the Hornets face in the playoffs, if they make it that far, they will have an advantage. A matchup with the Hawks might be pesky, but the Hornets do have the advantage there anyway. Everyone else, including the top seeds, will have a tough time in a series or a one-game Play-In.

Plenty of the potential foes have already learned this. Since January 1, the Hornets have had several big wins over potential postseason foes:

Beat Magic by 27

Beat 76ers by 37

Beat Hawks by 7

Beat Hawks by 3

Beat Celtics by 29

Beat Heat by 30

Beat Magic by 19

Beat Knicks by 11

Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

The only team they haven't beaten that they could face off with is the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets lost a home game by six to Detroit, but have another matchup to come. And, they may be without Cade Cunningham.

The Hawks have surged, but the Hornets have already beaten them multiple times. The Magic, Heat, and 76ers could also end up as Play-In opponents, and the Hornets have demolished them.

Should they make it out, they'd face either the Pistons, Knicks, or Celtics. If they make it to the six seed, they'll face either the Knicks or Celtics, too.

Those teams have all seen just what that five-man lineup can do, and that doesn't even include Coby White, Grant Williams, and Josh Green off the bench.

It may not equate to a series win or a deep run, but it certainly looks like no one will want to see Charlotte come postseason time.

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