Unbelievable stat shows historic level of dominance for LaMelo Ball

On Thursday night, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball absolutely tormented the Atlanta Hawks. He did most of his scoring during a historic barrage of three-pointers in the first half, but he came alive in the waning minutes to put the game on ice, too.

All told, he had 28 points, 13 assists, four rebounds, a steal, and eight threes made. In terms of points, assists, and threes made, his box score is outrageously good, and it showcases how incredible Ball can be when healthy and playing well.

Those two things are both caveats, because sometimes Ball is hurt, and other times he shoots 31% from the field in a game. This time, however, he was excellent, and he now has the 10th-most games in NBA history with 25 points, 10 assists, and five threes made.

Those who've watched Ball in his NBA career know the talent is there. It's just the health and the on/off shooting that determines whether Ball does this on a nightly basis. His game log tends to have some high highs as well as some low lows, and there are missed games scattered about, too.

But last night, it all really came together. With trade rumors swirling and injury woes nagging, Ball answered his critics in a big way. Not only did Ball have one of his best individual nights of the year, but he didn't try to outshine his teammates and shoot endlessly.

He could have, because he was 7/10 in the first half and went 3/6 in the second half. He toned down the shooting and got others involved, which is somewhat rare for Ball. Sometimes, he starts out hot and just keeps shooting until he inevitably cools down. Not so against the Hawks.

It led to an all-around incredible offensive performance. Ball had 28, but Kon Knueppel had 28 as well, and Brandon Miller chipped in 26, and all three shot incredibly well.

Combined, the Hornets' trio, which should be their trio of the future, scored 82 points on 60.4% shooting. They also combined for 14 rebounds and 28 assists and gave Hornets fans a glimpse of what this team could be.

