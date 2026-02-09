All Hornets

What are the Hornets Draft Picks for the Next Six Years? How Many Do They Own?

The Hornets own several draft picks between now and 2032.
Owen O'Connor|
Draft picks in the NBA are arguably more valuable than they ever have been. Second round picks in particular have been important as of late, as teams no longer need to commit guaranteed money to players they select during the second day of the NBA Draft.

Take the Boston Celtics for example, who in the 2025 NBA Draft spent two second round picks on Amari Williams and Max Shulga, giving both players two-way deals. It's an excellent opportunity for teams to bring in young talent, while not committing a roster spot or guaranteed money to them.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has been excellent at accumulating draft capital for the Charlotte Hornets in his two short years with the organization. The Hornets are in the midst of a nine game winning streak, their first since the 1998-99 NBA season.

Not only that, but the franchise is doing this without making an "all-in" move yet, and still owning their draft capital. In fact, despite dealing for Coby White from the Chicago Bulls, the Hornets left last Thursday's trade deadline with more second round picks than they had entered with, without shaking up the roster.

First Round Picks

Year:

Via:

2026

PHX, WAS, ORL or MEM swap rights

2026

Own

2027

MIA, Protected 1-14

2027

Own

2027

DAL, Protected 1-2

2028

Own

2029

Own

2029

UTA, CLE or MIN

2030

Own

2031

Own

2032

Own

Second Round Picks

Year:

Via:

2026

DEN or GSW

2027

NOP or POR

2028

LAC swap rights

2029

DEN

2029

Own

2030

LAC or UTA

2030

Own

2031

NYK

2031

PHX

2031

Own

2031

DEN

2031

MIL

2032

Own

2032

MIL

With the value of draft picks peaking, the Hornets have put themselves in an excellent position going forward to eventually make a move to put them towards the upper-eschelon of the league. We continue to see excellent rotation players go for a player plus second-round selections, and Jeff Peterson has accumulated a war chest of draft capital to push toward that move eventually.

With talks of the 2027 draft class being disappointing as well, the Hornets could use some of their three first-round picks in that draft to make the needle-moving deal that Jeff Peterson has spoken about in the past.

With names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Domantas Sabonis, and Bam Adebayo potentially all being on the trade market this offseason, this is the chance for the Hornets to make their stamp on the NBA and be viewed as the Eastern Conference OKC Thunder.

Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

