After three straight losses, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the 7-4 Milwaukee Bucks without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It was the fifth straight missed game for LaMelo Ball, who practiced with the Greensboro Swarm yesterday.

The Hornets, as usual, got started off hot. They recorded 30+ in the first quarter, the 10th time they have done so in their eleven games this season. It was led by a great start behind the added Dad Strength of Ryan Kalkbrenner, who recorded 9 first quarter points for the Bugs.

From the end of the first to the beginning of the second quarter, the Hornets went on a 16-3 run. Former Milwaukee Buck Pat Connaughton played a big role in the run, recording two threes during that time. Connaughton had an excellent night against his former team, finishing with a season-high 11 points on 4/6 from the field and 2/4 from deep.

As usual, things started to get tight in the third quarter, and a 19-point Hornets lead was reduced to just 9 points. "Don't overreact" were the words Head Coach Charles Lee used the other night, and the Hornets did so. Although the lead was cut down to 9, the Hornets proceeded to put together a run that pushed their lead up to 22 in the fourth quarter, enough to push them over the top for their first victory since November 2nd.

The Hornets took down the Bucks on Wednesday night 111-100, with a rematch against Milwaukee looming on Friday night.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

The Hornets' rookie became a father today, and made sure the world would see his newfound Dad Strength. Kalkbrenner recorded a season-high 17 points on 8-8 from the field, adding 9 rebounds, a steal, and three blocks.

The Hornets center rotation coming into the season was a question mark. After eleven games, it has essentially transformed into a non-issue. Kalkbrenner was listed as #5 in NBA.com's Rookie Ladder today, as up to this point he has averaged 9.2 points on a league-leading 80.8% from the field.

Moussa Diabate has been excellent in his minutes this seasn, and tonight he recorded 7 points and 13 rebounds, with 8 of them on the offensive side of the ball.

