Why LaMelo Ball's lack of scoring isn't a big problem for the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets aren't getting the usual output from LaMelo Ball. His 19.9 points a game is the lowest average Ball has recorded since his rookie season. It's just the second time he's fallen below 20 points per game.

This has come into focus recently because his scoring has dipped even further in January. He does have two 30-point outings this month, but he also has totals of 12, 17, 16, 15, 17, 15, and 10.

This isn't a problem, though. In fact, it's emblematic of the solution to the Hornets' biggest struggle in recent years: fielding a competent team for Ball to play with. His scoring is down, primarily, because the Hornets have more competent scorers.

Ball is still leading the way with 19.9 ppg, but Brandon Miller (19.8), Miles Bridges (19.1), and Kon Knueppel (19.0) are all right there. The Hornets are a more well-rounded team, so Ball doesn't need to score as much.

This is also playing out in his efficiency numbers. He had some early troubles, and he's still prone to shoot 5/17 or 4/11 as he has in the last two outings, but overall, he's turning the corner on that note.

In January, he's shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.8% from three. He was good in December, too, shooting 45.3% from the field and a scorching 47.3% from deep. Before that, he was shooting 33.6% from the field in November and a woeful 22.6% from range.

Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) takes a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Additionally, Ball's minutes are down. He's playing the fewest minutes of his NBA career (27.5) in an effort to keep him healthy. So far, it's mostly worked. His per-36 stats this year are pretty much in line with his usual per-36 numbers. So are the stats per 100 possessions.

Ball is also helping the Hornets a ton, whether he's scoring or not. They are 10.8 points better with Ball on the floor, which is the best mark of his career. Even last year, when he was scoring like crazy, and the Hornets had less talent, he was not this impactful.

This is also only the second season Ball has had a positive net rating. In that regard, this is the best year of his career. On defense, it's the third-best year of his career, and on offense, it is far and away his best season (per offensive and defensive rating).

All the numbers suggest Ball is having a fantastic year except his lower scoring output, but that can be explained away in a number of different fashions.

