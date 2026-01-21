Zach Lowe gives rare compliment to Hornets star LaMelo Ball

All of the metrics generally agree that LaMelo Ball as a shooter is not a very efficient player. The Charlotte Hornets guard can take and make any shot on the floor, but the problem is that he takes them too often and doesn't make them often enough.

That and his health have been the two biggest criticisms of Ball throughout his NBA career. This year, things are starting to come together, though a slow start means he's still shooting 41.4% from the field. He's up to 37% from three, though.

But when he's on the floor, the Hornets score, and they are pretty efficient when doing so. It's that fact that NBA insider Zach Lowe wanted to point out on his latest outing with The Ringer.

Lowe said, "+4 per 100 possessions with LaMelo on the floor, -3 per 100 possessions with LaMelo on the bench. Offense is 10 points better with him on the floor. Say what you will, he's an engine of efficient offense and has been his entire career."

Adding Kon Knueppel and having a healthy Brandon Miller sure helps, but check the numbers. The on/off splits and net ratings showcase who's actually driving this team. Ball is +10.8 when on the floor. Knueppel is +0.1, and Miller is +4.6.

In net rating, Ball is 4.1. Knueppel is -0.5, and Miller is 2.3. It's clear that this offense is being driven by Ball, and it's one of the best offenses in the NBA. For the entire season, Charlotte ranks seventh in offensive rating.

But since the new year, they're first, and they're second in net rating, too. Taking it back to the last 15 games, the Hornets are first in offensive rating. The Hornets having all three key players healthy is great, but it's Ball's presence that is driving this.

When he's on the floor, the Hornets' effective field goal percentage rises by 4.2%. The turnover rate drops by 2.6%. In pretty much every metric except his own field goal percentage, Ball is as efficient as they come, and the Hornets are so much better for it.

