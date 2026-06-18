Plan B Options if the Charlotte Hornets Don't Re-Sign Coby White

The Charlotte Hornets need to re-sign Coby White. Not doing so would deprive them of a key piece of the bench, the only viable backup ball-handler, and a local legend who hit one of the biggest shots in Hornets history.

It's going to happen. The Hornets traded for him so they could afford to re-sign him over the cap. But if he elects to go elsewhere and be a starter, or another team pays him more than the Hornets are willing to, things could get dicey.

What are the backup options?

Labaron Philon Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ranked as number 16 on ESPN's NBA big board, Labaron Philon Jr. is probably going to be available at either 14 or 18 or both for the Hornets. If they don't re-sign White, look for the Alabama guard to skyrocket up the team's personal big board.

Philon has a great handle, can create his own shot, and is capable from three-point range, all things the Hornets need in their backup point guard. He isn't the world's best passer, which could derail the second unit, but he does enough to be in consideration here.

Christian Anderson

Much like Philon, Christian Anderson is likely to be available to the Hornets in the draft. He has a terrific three-point shot, and he's a wizard in the pick-and-roll, which would make him an excellent fit in Charlotte's offense.

Anderson is a bit undersized, and he isn't very explosive. That leaves him struggling in the paint, which is already a problem for the Hornets. Still, the three is king, and the Hornets would probably be glad to get another sharpshooter.

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) shoots as Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) defends | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Hornets may have to get creative in free agency if they go that route, since they don't have a lot of cap space. They do have a mid-level exception, though, and they may be able to sign Ayo Dosunmu to be the backup point guard.

He is a great defender and solid shooter. If they're not getting White, then he's probably the next-best option since Collin Sexton is not a good fit and the Hornets can't afford and won't be interested in Trae Young.

Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks would probably be just fine parting ways with Kyrie Irving for more assets while they try to build around Cooper Flagg. Kyrie Irving is coming back from a torn ACL, but he's had plenty of time off to recover.

The Hornets would benefit from his shotmaking, veteran presence, and handles. There would be so few better backup guards in the entire sport, but he won't be cheap to acquire and comes with a hefty salary and some injury concerns. Still, he's one of the most realistic trade targets if the Hornets have to do that.

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