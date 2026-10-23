Score Predictions + Game Preview: Can the Charlotte Hornets Upset the Atlanta Hawks Tonight?

Charlotte Hornets basketball is back at the Spectrum Center tonight.

The 1-0 Atlanta Hawks are swooping into the Queen City to take on the Hornets in an early-season divisional matchup that will set the tone for this year's BBQ Series: the league's most unheralded rivalry trophy.

Let's preview tonight's matchup and dive into our staff's score predictions.

Key Matchup: Naz Reid vs. Jalen Johnson

Johnson was a first-time All-Star in 2026 and has proven himself to be one of the league's toughest covers at the forward position.

He has a rare combination of size, speed, and finishing ability that will be tough for this iteration of the Charlotte Hornets to contain. I think Reid will be the first player to attempt to slow Johnson down, but I wouldn't be surprised if both Sion James and Moussa Diabate got a turn at guarding him for stretches. I'm higher than most on Reid's holistic defensive skill-set, but Johnson's quickness might be too much for Charlotte's prized offseason acquisition to handle on top of his offensive workload.

On the flip side, Atlanta doesn't really have a natural cover for Reid either.

The well-built forward operated in the Hornets offense as a ball handler, screener, spot-up shooter, and any other -er you can think of on a basketball court in the team's season-opening win against Brooklyn to the tune of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

Atlanta's front court is short on bodies, meaning Reid should have a size advantage in most of his matchups tonight. Look for Charlotte to ride him early and often once the game tips off.

How do the Hornets win?

By doing what they do best: making a ton of threes and clearing the glass.

The Hawks are favored for a reason. With Coby White, Kon Knueppel, and Grant Williams sidelined for Charlotte, Atlanta has the clear talent advantage in this game, particularly in the back court.

Charles Lee's squad can mitigate that talent gap by winning the three-point battle and creating extra possessions for themselves when their shots don't fall. I'll be watching Ryan Kalkbrenner's minutes closely tonight, as he will have an advantage over Jock Landale, Atlanta's back-up center, on the interior. He hauled in three offensive rebounds against Brooklyn and I'm expecting him to do the same tonight.

Score Predictions

Zachary Roberts: Hawks 119, Hornets 109

The Hornets struggled in some aspects last time out, and they're not facing the Nets this time. The Hawks are legitimately good, and the Hornets still aren't healthy. The Hawks are also a much better defensive team, which spells doom for Brandon Miller again. This team has enough depth and talent, as seen last time out, to hang around, but they won't be able to please the home crowd this time.

Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 115, Hornets 111

Until the starting backcourt returns, it's going to be a bit of an uphill battle for the Hornets offensively. I don’t expect Dennis Schroeder or Grayson Allen to reach double figures regularly in the interim, especially against competitive teams, aka not Brooklyn. Solid defense and juice from the home crowd will keep it tight, but Atlanta gets the W.

Matt Alquiza: Hawks 108, Hornets 103

I think Atlanta's advantage in the back court is going to be the difference in this one. Charlotte's defense was awesome against Brooklyn, but the Nets don't have as much firepower as the Hawks, and I think Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, and Jalen Johnson will be enough to tilt tonight's contest in favor of the ATL.

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