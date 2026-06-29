Should the Charlotte Hornets Cash Their Chips In and Trade for Jaylen Brown?

After trading LaMelo Ball to Minnesota and Miles Bridges to Phoenix, the Hornets have as much ammunition as any franchise in the league to offer in a trade for a bona fide superstar.

Jeff Peterson has amassed a wealth of draft picks, expendable salaries, and financial flexibility to pull off just about any superstar in the league, so why shouldn't he cash in those chips now on Jaylen Brown, the 29-year-old former Finals MVP who just turned in the best overall season of his NBA career?

There have been dueling reports about Charlotte's interest in Brown, with multiple outlets confirming that the Hornets have checked in on him. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype was the most recent insider to share that information, saying this:

"Charlotte also had exploratory conversations regarding Brown, which included a newly acquired player from the LaMelo Ball trade. The Hornets recently landed Naz Reid from Minnesota. Before the Ball trade, Boston desired Reid as part of Brown trade talks with Minnesota, as noted by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Reid once again was brought up in talks for Brown after joining the Hornets, HoopsHype has learned."

The Hornets could package Naz Reid, Grant Williams, Grayson Allen and a smorgasbord of picks to drop an All-NBA player smack dab in the heart of their lineup.

Here's why they shouldn't do it.

Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

By trading Ball and Bridges, the Hornets announced their intention to take one step back in 2026-27 to take five steps forward over the next couple of seasons. Ownership is perfectly content with letting Peterson cook his roster in a crock pot, low and slow, instead of attempting to microwave a contender overnight.

Adding Jaylen Brown to the Hornets' current core nucleus of Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Coby White, and Moussa Diabate makes sense on some level, but it would re-accelerate Charlotte's timeline and force the franchise to compete for a championship in the relatively small window they have before Knueppel becomes eligible for his rookie extension.

Brown is due $57M in 2026-27, $61M in 2027-28, and $64M in 2028-29 - those numbers alone plus the four first-round picks Boston is requesting for Brown are enough for me to shy away from acquiring him if I'm Charlotte. The roster malleability the franchise built up over the last three years would be all but gone in a single transaction.

How good would a starting five of White, Knueppel, Miller, Brown, and Diabate even be? It would be awfully undersized for a team with their eyes on the Larry O'Brien, and much like the roster Charlotte projects to trot out as currently constructed (which is flawed), it also lacks a dynamic offensive engine that can create shots for their teammates. Not to mention the spacing concerns with two non-shooters in Brown (no, he is not a marksman, more on that shortly) and Diabate sharing a front court.

While I think Bobby Marks was fed faulty info by an analytics staffer who called Brown "the seventh-best player on a team," there are numbers that tell a harrowing story about his impact on winning.

Brown's +1.5 EPM put him in the 87th percentile of NBA players, which is solid, but only good for fifth-best on the Celtics. He is hailed as a true two-way wing, but both EPM and RAPM grade Brown out as a neutral to negatively impactful defender. Could that change if Brown scales back his offensive usage? Surely, but he still wouldn't bring the level of point-of-attack defense that Charlotte's current roster needs.

In the highest-usage season of his career, 2025-26, Brown's effective field goal percentage dropped to a career-low. He traded in three-pointers (which he never shot at a high-volume in the first place) for a career-high mid-range frequency, tanking his overall impact on the team's shot quality.

Look at the players the Hornets have acquired this offseason - they are all three-point bombers who hunt the game's most-efficient shots (save for Hannes Steinbach, who himself may begin to Moreyball his shot diet in Charlotte) from long-range.

Brown doesn't do that, and that's okay. There is value in diversifying a shot diet across a starting five, but the five-time All-Star forward doesn't even attempt shots where Charlotte needs their offensive engine to: at the rim.

In his star-turn season, Brown attempted a career-low 25% of his shots at the cup. The Hornets need somebody to generate rim pressure, and Jaylen Brown isn't walking in the door to fix that problem. He was an elite rim pressuring wing as a younger player, but as he's aged and tasted life as a number-one option, he's become more averse to getting all of the way downhill.

He said himself that the 2025-26 season was the most fun of his career, and it's safe to expect that on his next team, Brown will want to be handed the keys of the offense to cook like he did in Boston. That setup was super successful in the regular season with the Celtics' three-point and offensive rebound maxxing role players surrounding him, but when the lights got bright in Boston's first-round playoff series against the Sixers, Brown couldn't get his team over the hump.

All of that being said, I know the game isn't played on spreadsheets. He was the go-to scoring option on a 50-win team and rightfully earned his second-team All-NBA spot by willing Boston to victories throughout the course of the regular season. That matters.

I think Jaylen Brown is a good basketball player who will help take a team like Portland from the Play-In to the playoffs.

I just don't think he fits what Charlotte needs at this exact moment.

Jeff Peterson has made his intentions clear this offseason: Charlotte is comfortable playing the long game. Eventually, a player who is both better than Brown and is a neater fit alongside the Hornets' current core will come available on the trade market, and Charlotte will be ready to pounce with a godfather offer than cannot be refused.

Until then, they should keep their cards close to their chest, and let another team bring Jaylen Brown to town and let him be the number one option like he so clearly desires to.

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