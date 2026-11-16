Ejection & Exasperation: Hornets Lose Winnable Game to Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets went into the game against the Los Angeles Clippers hoping to bounce back from their disheartening loss in Phoenix and gain some momentum for their upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. What they got was the complete opposite.

Not only did the Clippers beat Charlotte 113-105, but that result was preceded by a game that was equally frustrating and concerning from a Hornets' perspective. Here's what transpired:

Quarter 1 (Hornets 21 - Clippers 22)

Brandon Miller made his return from injury, but he and offensive high-volume cohort Naz Reid really struggled, both at the start and over the course of the whole game. They combined for 1/14 from the field in the first quarter.

With the scoring stagnant as usual, it was the Hornets' defense that stood out and kept them in the game throughout their first slump of the afternoon. Los Angeles committed six turnovers and only made one three-pointer.

Charlotte would've gone into the break with a lead even, if not for a silly Kalkbrenner foul on a half-court buzzer-beater attempt by Keaton Wagler.

Quarter 2 (Hornets 52 - Clippers 51)

Another evenly matched quarter, albeit because both offenses found their rhythm at the same time. Naz Reid strung together eight points around the six-minute mark. Moussa Diabaté found continued success, finishing the first half with eight points and nine rebounds.

Grayson Allen was, once again, huge coming off the bench. He had ten points of his own at halftime, five in each quarter, plus four assists and boards.

But concerns were growing nonetheless. On top of Brandon Miller and Coby White combining for three points after the first two quarters, the Clippers were finding their rhythm from deep.

So were the Hornets, to be clear, but that has not translated into continued efficiency this season for Charles Lee's team. It has for the Clippers, one of the highest-percentage shooting teams in the NBA. They don't take a lot of threes, but allowing them to see some space on their attempts was bound to backfire.

Quarter 3 (Hornets 83 - Clippers 84)

Then again, the second half couldn't have started any better for the Hornets. And it couldn't have ended any worse. First things first, Coby White had himself a fantastic third frame. The former Bull netted 16 points, never missing a shot or turning the ball over.

Because he and his teammates held firm defensively for the moment, Charlotte was able to break out to a 13-point lead, its highest of the game.

And then, the tide turned. White, still ramping up his minutes after his injury return, was subbed out with 6:13 left in the quarter. Immediately, the Clippers went on a 15-5 run. To make matters worse, Grayson Allen ran into Clippers center Isaiah Jackson on a drive.

Jackson had lowered his head, which led to a collision with Allen's head. The foul was assigned to Allen, though, whose nose was busted open, forcing him to be subbed out. This drew strong reactions from almost everyone on the Hornets' side but, most importantly, head coach Charles Lee.

He was assigned a technical foul immediately and got another one shortly after, leading to an ejection. Lamar Skeeter would take on his role for the final period.

Quarter 4 (Hornets 105 - Clippers 113)

It was one to forget. As you might have expected, the Clippers' shooting really snowballed over the course of the game, and they played a sublime fourth quarter offensively. Of course, this was also helped by a Hornets team that increasingly fell apart defensively.

Time and time again, the bugs had mistakes in their rotations, leading to open shots for Los Angeles. And even when they were smothered, the Clippers had played themselves into such a flow that they still ended up seeing the ball go through the net.

When Charlotte trailed by 17 with circa five minutes left, the game was over. It was the seventeenth consecutive loss against the Clippers. The rebounding advantage (+9), the relatively low turnover number (15), the great third quarter by Coby White, and a career-high for Christian Anderson Jr. (16 points) were all for naught.

Los Angeles finished the contest with 16 three-point makes on 31 attempts to Charlotte's 17 makes on 52 attempts. Brandon Miller and Co. will stay in the City of Angels for their next game on Tuesday, an 11 pm EST tipoff, on NBC, against the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Dončić.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets