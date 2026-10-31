Starting Lineups Announced for Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

We are inching closer to tip-off between the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Halloween night, and both teams will be a shell of themselves with multiple starters ruled out on each side.

The Hornets will once again be without Coby White and Kon Knueppel while the Sixers are resting LeBron James and Joel Embiid on the second night of a back-to-back.

Charlotte Hornets

G Dennis Schröder: The veteran guard has done a nice job of filling in for the injured Coby White, but even he was not immune to the poor offensive output in D.C., going 2/7 with a couple of turnovers and also fouling out of the game.

G Sion James: It's been a woeful start to the season for Sion offensively. He is connecting on just 18% of his shots from the floor and 15% from three-point range. We all know scoring is not his strength, but even for him, this is pretty poor.

G Brandon Miller: B-Mill was kept in check against the Wizards, snapping his three-game streak of 30-point performances.

F Naz Reid: After the last two games, Reid needs to come through and put up a big performance, especially with LeBron James and Joel Embiid out of the lineup. There will be plenty of space for him to operate.

C Moussa Diabaté: The Moose has a pair of double-doubles in his last three games, and there's a good chance he could notch his third in four games tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers

G Tyrese Maxey: Maxey is playing like one of the best point guards in the NBA to start the season, averaging north of 28 points per game while also chipping in over four rebounds and four assists per night.

G VJ Edgecombe: The second-year guard out of Baylor is looking to find his way in this new role with all of these superstars surrounding him, and for the most part, he's handled it well. He has shot the three-ball as efficiently (29%), but that low mark won't last long.

F Jaylen Brown: Brown (knee) was listed as questionable, but with LeBron James and Joel Embiid already sitting out, you had a feeling he was going to give it a go. Although the ball hasn't been in his hands nearly as much, it certainly will tonight.

F Dean Wade: Wade will make his fourth start of the season. So far, he's averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Adem Bona: Bona gets the nod for the first time this season, but does have 29 career starts under his belt.

The Hornets and 76ers are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on WSOC 9 and can be heard on Sports Radio WFNZ, where play-by-play man Sam Farber will be on the call.

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