Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Full Game Preview, Score Predictions

I can’t help but wonder: Will tonight be one of the last games LeBron James ever plays at Spectrum Center, as the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at 6:00 PM EST?

Well, as of now, we’re not even sure that LeBron – or Sixers C Joel Embiid, for that matter – will be suiting up for this one in Charlotte. Both the Hornets and 76ers are playing in the second half of a back-to-back, and in Philadelphia’s last second half of a back-to-back scenario, Embiid didn’t play.

If LeBron also ends up being inactive tonight due to rest, he’ll only have one more opportunity to play at Spectrum Center (Dec. 21st) before the season is over – but James did play in the Sixers' first second half back-to-back last weekend. The 76ers were also missing Jaylen Brown last night against the Knicks after The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported Brown was diagnosed with left patellar tendinopathy.



Brown was officially announced to be inactive against New York shortly after Stein’s report

To continue with the logistical side of things:

Charlotte is traveling back from Washington, D.C., while the 76ers played last night in Madison Square Garden – it’s a similar flight for both teams, and I don’t think either team will have the advantage in terms of rest tonight. They’re facing extremely similar challenges.



On the court, though, this game feels incredibly difficult to call.

An older team in Philadelphia is facing its second back-to-back of the season and a potential Embiid rest game; the Sixers’ star Jaylen Brown could miss his second straight appearance as well. It’s not off the table that James misses this one, too, despite the 41-year-old appearing in this same back-to-back spot against Detroit last Sunday.



Philadelphia’s only loss in six tries was in that spot vs. the Pistons – the same spot they’ll be in tonight against the Hornets.



I’d love to think Charlotte can take advantage of that, but let’s assume LeBron plays again, Brown misses his second-straight game, and Embiid gets another chance to rest.



That still leaves Tyrese Maxey to handle for the Hornets… Maxey is the NBA’s fourth-best scorer by PPG so far this year and has been the Sixers’ leading scorer in five of their six games, while LeBron has been Philadelphia’s team leader in assists in four of their six.



Those two alone, even without Embiid and Brown, are going to be a handful to deal with. Charlotte’s advantage will have to be created on defense if they want to win this one:



The Hornets – even despite a 16-point loss to the Wizards last night and a 47-point loss in Charlotte’s home opener last week – are STILL 8th in the NBA in total Defensive Rating. The Hornets (108.7) sit just .6 points behind the 7th-place San Antonio Spurs (108.1). The defensive effort by head coach Charles Lee’s group has been one that’s hard to ignore, and if their sole focus gets to be stopping Tyrese Maxey tonight rather than worrying about Embiid on the block or a roaming Jaylen Brown, there’s a chance for success and dare I say a Hornets win.



No amount of Hornets defensive effort, though, will help them win if they can't put the ball in the basket. It's simple, but it's been the Hornets' main issue this year.



Charlotte has the single-worst offense in the NBA right now and sits 30th in offensive rating (100.0). With an older Dennis Schröder playing massive minutes and Coby White still out, the German is starting to show signs of fatigue. He is playing 32 or more minutes every single night, though, and it’s been out of sheer necessity for the Hornets.

Grayson Allen is due for a bounce-back after his worst performance as a Hornet thus far against Washington, but even with Allen, this game’s outcome for Charlotte is going to land squarely on the shoulders of Brandon Miller.



Even with some inefficiency, two of Charlotte’s three wins came almost solely because Brandon Miller scored 34 or more. If he’s playing well tonight, the Hornets will have a chance. They’ll have an even better chance if Sion James, who’s started every game for Charlotte so far, can finally find the bottom of the net. He’s shooting 18.9% from… the field.



James will likely draw primary responsibility on Maxey tonight – especially if Brown is out again for Philadelphia – and ultimately, James’ defensive impact is what’s gotten him six starts and massive minutes. The abysmal shooting and big minutes James has gotten don’t go together with too many players in league history… the impact on defense HAS to be stellar to warrant his time on the court right now.



All leading back to Brandon Miller. There are question marks all over the Hornets roster given the spot they’re in with this back-to-back and injuries, and the one constant HAS to be Miller when times are tough like this.



It’s why he got paid 209 million dollars, and this is the kind of game where he can show out and truly carry the Hornets on his back. They’ll need him to, as well, if Charlotte wants to get out of this rut, avoid falling below .500 for the first time, and break a two-game losing streak.



I just think it’s too much to ask and expect of Miller, knowing that, in my opinion, he has to have a massive game for the Hornets to win.

My Score Prediction: 76ers 101, Hornets 94

More Hornets on SI Staff Score Predictions & Game Thoughts:

Albert Bottcher: 76ers 99 - 103 Hornets

Something's got to give on offense for the Hornets. They had their worst shooting luck in years against Washington the other night. Now they catch an older Sixers team on the second night of a back-to-back, at home, and on a Saturday too. What better opportunity to catch some fire than in front of a (hopefully) hot home crowd? Also, it's very likely Philadelphia will not play all of their injury-prone stars in this one.

Schuyler Callihan: 76ers 114, Hornets 98

The Hornets took part in Halloween festivities a day early in D.C. with a horrific shooting performance that made every Hornet fan want to cover their eyes. I'm not sure they will have a more pleasant offensive product less than 24 hours later, but it can't be as bad as last night, right? Right? I mean, 30% from the floor is worse than watching Texas Chainsaw by yourself at midnight. Philly gets a comfortable win, but the Hornets are competitive in the first two and a half quarters.

Zach Roberts: 76ers 111, Hornets 99

The second night of a back-to-back? Against LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe? No thanks. The Hornets just got tipped to shreds by the Wizards. This is a bad matchup. The Hornets can't stop the 76ers because there are just too many weapons, and the Hornets can't score because they can’t score against any team truthfully. It could get ugly.

Evan Campos: 76ers 106, Hornets 97

Philadelphia has been one of the league's best defensive teams to start the season and currently ranks in the top two in lowest turnover percentage, meaning Charlotte will have to score against a set half-court defense much of the game unless they can create a tad more havoc in the gaps. The Hornets should shoot the basketball better tonight, but they don't have enough offensively to hang with a team led by Tyrese Maxey, one of the toughest guards in the league for any team, and Philadelphia's other stars. It's a difficult matchup for the current shorthanded Hornets.

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