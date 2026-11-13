Starting Lineups as Hornets Begin Road Trip Against Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns

The purple and teal will open their four-game road trip in the desert tonight against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Charlotte split its two late-season meetings with Phoenix last year.

With the Suns currently sporting a bottom-three defense and ranking last in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage, the Hornets have a chance to find some early-season success on the road, even with their depleted rotation. Here are the starting fives for both teams.

Charlotte Hornets’ first five

G Coby White - I think this is a favorable matchup for White and Charlotte's offense, much like Cleveland was. Phoenix lacks plus defenders throughout much of its rotation, particularly at the point of attack, which should allow White to get into the paint frequently and generate drive-and-kick opportunities. The Goldsboro native has struggled shooting the basketball as he continues to get his legs under him, but this feels like a potential get-right game. A strong performance from White would go a long way toward securing a Hornets win.

G Grayson Allen - The former Phoenix Sun has been a tremendous addition for Charlotte, playing like one of the best shooters in the league right now. Allen ranks in the 98th percentile in points per shot attempt among combo guards, shooting 48% on catch-and-shoot triples and 40% on pull-up threes. He's also held up reasonably well on the defensive end, and with Charlotte so shorthanded at the moment, the Hornets will need Allen to continue his stellar play tonight.

F Sion James - The second-year player and former second-round pick has put together a nice stretch over his last four games, showing improvement offensively with a 67.2% effective field goal percentage while shooting 47% from three. James is doing enough offensively to complement his defensive impact.

F Naz Reid - It's been a tumultuous first few weeks of the season for Reid, from being benched for the entire second half against Detroit to questions about his desire to be in Charlotte and his up-and-down play. Despite all of that, Reid has been a productive offensive player most nights, but he needs to be better defensively, particularly guarding the basketball, providing weak-side help, and staying disciplined with his gap assignments. I think Reid will be just fine if he sticks with the process and continues to deliver quality basketball for Charlotte.

C Moussa Diabaté - Diabaté has the lowest on/off net rating swing on the team, suggesting the 24-year-old is off to a slow start, but my eye test just doesn't match that. He's still leading the league with 5.22 offensive rebounds per game, playing with a relentless motor, generating steals and making an impact on both ends of the floor. He needs to clean up the turnovers, but Diabaté has largely been his usual self so far. Ryan Kalkbrenner filled in admirably in the starting five against Cleveland, and the two have been Charlotte's best position group through the first 11 games.

Phoenix Suns’ first five

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) and forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Jalen Green - The former No. 2 overall pick has been tasked with serving as Phoenix's pseudo-primary ball handler and point guard, a role he hasn't previously held in his NBA career. There have been some growing pains with these expanded on-ball responsibilities for the 24-year-old, who is in the 16th percentile in points per shot attempt among players at his position while averaging career lows in points per game, three-point percentage, and free-throw percentage. He's also struggled with turnovers, posting a high 17.2% turnover rate.

G Devin Booker - One of the most consistent star guards in the NBA, Booker has been just that for Phoenix to open 2026-27, delivering excellent scoring performances on a night-to-night basis. His reliability has been essential for a Suns squad with several volatile players around him in terms of their production. The 30-year-old has been a high-usage, highly efficient offensive force, recording a plus-3.1 offensive DPM and a plus-1.8 RAPM. Booker has been a total stud for Phoenix and will be a problem for Charlotte all night, just as he is for virtually every team that matches up against him.

F Dillon Brooks - Brooks has continued to slip defensively during his time in Phoenix, but he remains a very useful offensive player who brings plenty of physicality to the Suns' lineup. He's still shooting the ball reasonably well, averaging around 15 points, four rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

F Miles Bridges - After suiting up for 501 regular-season games across seven seasons with the Hornets, Bridges will face Charlotte as an opponent for the first time in his NBA career. The 28-year-old wing has been a quality starter for Phoenix after being traded during the offseason in a deal that netted Charlotte Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and an unprotected 2033 Suns first-round pick. So far, that trade is looking pretty favorable for the Bugs.

C Oso Ighodaro - Phoenix has found a second-round steal in Ighodaro, who is an impressive processor for a big man, displaying excellent feel in dribble handoffs and short-roll situations. His 21.4% assist percentage reflects that, and he's also an effective screener and versatile defender, bringing adequate two-way value to the Suns.

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