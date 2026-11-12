What Would Make the Hornets' Four-Game Road Trip a Success?

Charlotte’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday marked the end of the Hornets’ six-game losing streak as they defeated the Cavs 124-112. The Hornets now hit the road for the next four games.

The Hornets will play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, November 12, the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, November 15, the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, November 17, and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, November 20. All four of those games are on the road.

This is a tough stretch for the Hornets, especially with several of their top players out with injuries. However, if the Hornets can win two games on the road, it would be a step in the right direction for the team.

Two Wins Would Be a Step in the Right Direction for Charlotte

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (8) tries to pressure Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First up for the Hornets is the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are currently being led by Devin Booker, who is averaging 25.1 points per game. The Suns recently defeated the Clippers 133-110 in a game in which former Hornet Miles Bridges was on the Suns’ roster. Bridges was traded to Phoenix in the offseason.

The Hornets will then travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers. While the Hornets have a chance to win this game, the Clippers are a talented team, and the Hornets have not been a consistent road team this season.

The Hornets will then face the Lakers in Los Angeles. The Lakers are currently playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now, and it will be a tough matchup for the Hornets. If the Hornets can come away with a win in Los Angeles, it would be a huge statement for the team.

After the two games in Los Angeles, the Hornets will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks, a division opponent. A win against the Hawks would be good for the Hornets beyond just adding another victory to their record.

The Hornets don’t need to win either of the two games in Los Angeles to make the trip a success. But they cannot go 0-4 and say they were competitive.

The Hornets Need More Than Another Big Shooting Night

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson Jr. (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the win against the Cavaliers was a good one, the Hornets cannot expect to shoot the ball as well as they did against Cleveland in every game. Charlotte made 23 of its 46 three-point attempts against the Cavaliers, building up a 33-point lead at one point in the game.

Grayson Allen had 27 points, including six 3-pointers, and Naz Reid had 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Hornets dished out 29 assists and had several players score in double figures.

But can Charlotte find ways to win when the shots aren’t falling? Charlotte has been a poor offensive team for much of the season, and even though it had a great game against Cleveland, that doesn’t change its offensive struggles.

The Hornets are still dealing with several players on the injury list, including Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Miller is out against the Suns, but there is hope he could make a return during the road trip.

If Miller can make it back for some of these games, that would be great for the team, as he can help spread the floor and take some of the scoring load off Allen and Reid.

This trip also provides an opportunity for some of the younger players on the team to show that they can be counted on in the absence of the team’s injured players. Tidjane Salaün had 14 points, making three of his four shots from downtown in the game against the Cavaliers.

The Hornets need to find out which players they can count on when the team is not shooting 50% from 3-point land. This will be more relevant over an 82-game season than in one game.

A 2-2 record on the road would be a successful trip, but the way Charlotte plays over the four games will be more telling than the wins and losses. If the Hornets can play four quarters of basketball, take care of the ball, and get some more production from the supporting cast, then there will be reason for optimism about the direction of the team.

If the Hornets go 0-4 on this road trip, then the win against the Cavaliers will mean a lot less.

The Hornets can turn their season around with a good performance in the next four games. They don’t have to be perfect, but they do have to show that Monday’s win was more than just a good night for them.