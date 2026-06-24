The Charlotte Hornets Have Selected Hannes Steinbach With the 14th Overall Pick

The Charlotte Hornets selected Hannes Steinbach with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. The center out of Washington becomes the newest addition to a Charlotte young core that is led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel.

At 6'10, Steinbach is regarded as one of the best rebounders players in the 2026 draft class. In his freshman season at Washington, Steinbach averaged 18.5 points on 57.7% from the field, and grabbed 11.8 rebounds. Most notable about Steinbach's game is his impressive offensive rebounding abilities, where he finished in the 95th percentile in OREB% amongst players at his position.

The draft pick addresses a significant need for Charlotte, as they add a potential franchise center. During a strong freshman season, Steinbach ranked as one of the best offensive rebounding centers in the nation, a strength that fits seamlessly with the Hornets.

The Hornets were top five in nearly every offensive rebound statistic, and Steinbach gives the Hornets another threat on the offensive glass.

It also addresses the need of players who have the ability to score at the rim. Only two Hornets were in the top fifty of drives per game last season, and it is evident that the team needs more players who show a willingness to get to the rim. Steinbach provides this, and in his final season at the collegiate level he shot an impressive 69.6% from the rim on 224 attempts.

Steinbach will need to improve on his shooting in the NBA, where he shot 34.0% from deep on just 53 total attempts over teh course of his freshman season.

From SI's Derek Parker:

The good news is that he certainly takes threes, which is an obvious first step. The form isn't spectaculr — there’s several inconsistencies across it in terms of the release, the base and more. In juxtaposition with his feathery at-rim finishing, the way it leaves his hand leaves a ton to be desired, and on top of that he has a pretty large dose of bad misses, be it missing the rim or air balls.

That being said, Steinbach provides the ability to immediately come in and provide production for the Hornets, something that Jeff Peterson's front office searched for in his previous draft. The fit is clear, and his ability should both complement the core while giving Charles Lee another option on offense.

The Hornets may not be done tonight, but they have taken a significant step forward with the addition of Steinbach. Charlotte will now turn it's attention to the remainder of the draft and free agency as they continue their rebuild.

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