The Pressure Is On for Hornets' Leadership After the LaMelo Ball Trade

So who won the blockbuster trade between Charlotte and Minnesota on Thursday? It depends on who you ask.

If you were to talk to the national media, the answer would be the Hornets. But if you were to go where the locals hang out in the Queen City, they'd tell you Charlotte lost it big time.

"Why would you trade LaMelo Ball in the midst of a basketball renaissance?" was the cry heard from most Hornet fans. They have a point. Charlotte improved its record by 25 victories in 2026, finishing 9th in the East and making the Play-In game for the first time since 2022. Messing with a good thing seemed like a risky move, and it's got many wondering just what in the heck Jeff Peterson was thinking when he pulled the trigger.

Fans are mad, alright. They see a downgraded Hornet team, now without a true point guard as a starter (Then again, I haven't met many true point guards who loved fade-away 35-foot three pointers as much as Ball did). If that is the case and the Hornets did a huge step back, then this could go down as one of the worst moves in franchise history.

But suppose the opposite happens?

Let's pause for a minute and realize the madness of free agency hasn't even STARTED yet. On Thursday evening, my phone was buzzing that the Hornets had the jump on the action and were looking to make a big splash. But even if they do come through with a big addition, the specter of LaMelo Ball will still exist at Spectrum Center this season.

For Peterson, Charles Lee, and the rest of the team, that means the pressure is on. A hot start will take some of the edge off, but let's be honest, the only way Hornets management comes out of this on top is if they make the playoffs.

Make no mistake, Peterson understands this. Professional sports, after all, are all about what have you done for me lately. Peterson has done so much good since taking over control of all basketball decisions, but if the team takes a step back, he has to know he's the guy who's going to take the fall.

I'm willing to give him a shot. Hornets fans have been waiting ten years for the Hornets to make the playoffs again. They've already lost their best player. At this point, what else is there left to lose?

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