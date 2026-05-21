10 Win-Now Trade Targets for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are adamant that they're not going to skip steps in this rebuild. That likely means they aren't accelerating any timeline just because they won 44 games and made the Play-In in 2025-26. But if they do change their mind, there are quite a few trade targets that would put them firmly in win-now mode.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's hard to gauge how much tread Giannis Antetokounmpo has left on his tires at this point, with the injuries and his age. Yet, there really are few players who can do what he does. He'd be costly, but a theoretical lineup of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Antetokounmpo, and Moussa Diabaté is hard to beat.

Bam Adebayo

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo was one of the best on/off players in the NBA last season. He's a defensive stud, too. So imagine being able to replace Miles Bridges (negative on/off for Hornets and bad defender) with him in the lineup. It is difficult to find a flaw with this idea, although the Miami Heat would probably rather fold as a franchise before sending Adebayo to Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen reacts from the bench against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen has the height the Hornets' frontcourt desperately needs. He's about as good a defender as Miles Bridges, so there'd be no big loss. His shooting as a center would allow the Hornets to keep Moussa Diabaté in the lineup, and they'd have the same mix of shooting and offensive rebounding that worked so well in 2025-26.

Michael Porter Jr.

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Imagine if Miles Bridges were a bigger player and could shoot a little bit better. That's Michael Porter Jr. The only downside is that Porter typically doesn't pass, so a possession ends when he gets the ball. That might not work with the Hornets, but if Charles Lee can turn him into a willing passer, he'd be an excellent addition.

Aaron Gordon

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) holds his back after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If the Denver Nuggets do decide that it's time to try something new, then Aaron Gordon should be available. If he is, the Hornets should pounce. Gordon was limited last season, but he posted an absurd 124.7 offensive rating, which is better than even LaMelo Ball. His defensive rating was a solid 112.0, too.

Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trey Murphy III is probably a centerpiece for the New Orleans Pelicans, but if they're willing to part with him, Charlotte would be a stellar landing spot. He's an excellent defender and shoots a great three-pointer. That makes him a literal perfect fit in the Hornets' system. He'd be a huge upgrade over Miles Bridges, which is sadly a common theme here.

Kyrie Irving

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Yes, Kyrie Irving is damaged goods. But if that's the case, the Hornets can get him on a discount. They need another ballhandler, especially if Coby White does not re-sign. Irving is an excellent ballhandler, strong playmaker, and capable scorer. He'd have to take a diminished role, but can you imagine an opposing defense having to deal with LaMelo Ball and then getting a "reprieve" with Irving off the bench?

Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) stands next to Philadelphia 76ers center/forward Joel Embiid | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid will never be an impactful defender again, and his knee may be totally cooked. But if you need evidence that he can still be a nightmare matchup, look at the 76ers' playoff series win over the Celtics. And in Charlotte, if he is healthy enough to swing a trade, he'd be featured in a legitimate three-man center rotation with Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner, so they'd be able to keep Embiid pretty fresh.

Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero does not shoot well, and he's a pretty inefficient offensive player as it is. Part of that is Orlando's shortcomings on that end. He'd be wide open a lot with the Hornets, and they don't have a player as physically dominant or defensively imposing as Banchero. If the Magic do decide it's time to really blow it up, then Banchero could be a nice addition to the Hornets' frontcourt. This is very unlikely, though.

Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers have probably hit their ceiling with this roster. They can compete yearly, but they need to make some changes and would probably benefit from retooling. That makes Jarrett Allen expendable, and he'd make a fantastic starting center. He's a true defensive anchor and he is a more than capable offensive player at times, too.

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