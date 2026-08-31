Way-Too-Early Look At 2027 Free Agent Targets for Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets probably won't be flush with cash next summer, especially if they extend Brandon Miller, which is highly likely. Still, there are ways to work around that potential obstacle to signing free agents, which the Hornets might do.

The 2026 class was not all that deep, and the Hornets didn't do much besides re-sign Coby White. In 2027, though, there are more impactful players, and the Hornets may be ready to take that free-agency-infused next step.

If so, here are some potential targets set to hit free agency next offseason.

PG Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a three-point shot as Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a pipe dream, but we have to admit that Steph Curry would be a dream signing. He's in the twilight of his career, so maybe he won't cost an arm and a leg to sign, and maybe he does want to play in Charlotte. He asked about a possible exception to wear the retired number 30, so it could be on his mind.

SG Tyler Herro

The Hornets may not keep Grayson Allen very long, which would leave a hole at shooting guard. Allen is also, at this stage, not as good as Tyler Herro, who has shown the ability to be a team's best scorer and is much younger. He could be a great splash addition next year to elevate this team into playoff contender status.

SG Josh Hart

Josh Hart doesn't shoot very well, but he's the kind of do-it-all player that the Hornets would love. He's an outstanding rebounder, which would fit well within Charles Lee's system. He has a club option for this year, but the expensive Knicks might not be able to keep him, and the Hornets should have that on their radar.

SF Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) goes after the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can never have too many smart, capable shooters on the wing. Cameron Johnson is exactly that, and he's unlikely to cost all that much in free agency. Plus, he'd probably enjoy being back in North Carolina, where he played when he was a lottery pick and teammate of current Hornets star Coby White.

PF Julius Randle

In many ways, Julius Randle, who cannot shoot, doesn't fit what the Hornets are building. But he does bring a presence down low, and he'd be the most physical player on the roster. That was a huge issue last season, and it's unclear if the Hornets meaningfully addressed that yet. So, signing Randle to a short-term deal might not be a bad idea.

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