Why Brandon Miller's Shooting Numbers Aren't a Big Concern Yet

Brandon Miller is scoring plenty of points for the Charlotte Hornets right now. He's just taking a lot of shots to get there.

Through five games, Miller is averaging 25.6 points while shooting 39% from the field and 27.3% from three. He took 26 shots Wednesday night against Detroit to score 31 points, and also pulled down 12 rebounds in the 97-89 loss. Two games earlier, he needed 29 attempts to score 34 against Miami. Those aren't great percentages, and there's no reason to pretend otherwise.

I'm just not ready to be too concerned about them yet. Charlotte has played the first five games without Coby White and Kon Knueppel, leaving Miller to handle a much bigger part of the offense than he probably will once the Hornets have everybody available.

Charlotte Is Asking a Lot From Miller Right Now

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and center Naz Reid (0) chest bump after another three point shot by Reid against the Washington Wizards during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller's usage rate is up to 34.8%, and he's averaging 24.6 shots and more than 11 3-point attempts per game. That's a lot of offense running through one player, especially when defenses know Charlotte is missing two players who were supposed to help spread things out.

We've seen both sides of it already. Miller went 2-for-14 and scored six points against Atlanta, then turned around and scored 34 against Miami, a career-high 39 against Washington, and 31 against Detroit. That's 104 points over three games after one of the worst shooting nights of his career.

Against Washington, Miller went 15-of-28 from the field and 5-of-10 from three, and he wasn't just scoring. He finished with six rebounds, three steals and two blocks while helping Charlotte close out a win. He also became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 500 career 3-pointers.

The problem isn't that Miller suddenly can't shoot. Charlotte needs him taking a lot of shots right now, and some of those aren't going to be the kind of looks he should get when the Hornets have more shooting around him.

White and Knueppel Should Make Things Easier

Sep 28, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets player Kon Knueppel (7) poses for photos during media day at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White gives Charlotte another player who can score and create with the ball in his hands, while Knueppel gives defenses another shooter they can't just leave alone on the perimeter. Both were ruled out before Charlotte's season opener, and neither has played yet, taking two important pieces out of an offense that was supposed to have much more shooting around Miller.

Without them, Miller is seeing more defensive attention and having to create more of his own offense. There have been possessions where he's taking a difficult jumper late in the clock or trying to make something happen because Charlotte doesn't have many other options on the floor. Some of those shots are on Miller, and his shot selection can still be better, but some of it comes with what the Hornets are asking him to do.

Getting White and Knueppel back should give Miller more room to work. He won't have to have the ball in his hands as much, defenses will have more players to worry about, and there should be more opportunities for him to get clean looks instead of having to create everything himself. The expected starting five with White and Knueppel healthy gives Charlotte a much different look than the one Miller has been playing with through the first week.

I'd rather see what Miller's efficiency looks like with those two on the floor before deciding there's a problem.

Five Games Isn't Enough to Worry About It

Miller shooting 27.3% from three isn't good enough. Neither is 39% from the field, but if those numbers still look like this a month from now, it's a different conversation.

Miller has already shown what he's capable of when the shots are falling. He scored 39 against Washington while shooting better than 53% from the field and 50% from three, and he's coming off three straight 30-point games after the rough night against Atlanta.

There are still things Miller needs to clean up. I'd like to see him take fewer difficult threes, get to the rim more and not feel like he has to make something happen every time the offense gets stuck. Getting White and Knueppel back should help with some of that without Miller having to completely change the way he's playing.

If we're 20 or 25 games into the season, Charlotte is healthy, and Miller is still shooting around 39% from the field and 27% from three, then there's something worth worrying about. With the Hornets five games into the season and two of their better shooting threats still missing, I'm willing to give it some time.

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