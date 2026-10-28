Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

An interesting Eastern Conference clash is set for Wednesday night, as the Charlotte Hornets are looking to build on a win over the Washington Wizards when they hit the road to play the Detroit Pistons.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Cade Cunningham and Co., yet they are favored at home against this new-look Hornets team that moved LaMelo Ball in an offseason trade with Minnesota.

Detroit is coming off a loss against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It’s 3-1 this season even with Jalen Duren (hamstring) missing time, and J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad looks poised to make the playoffs for the third season in a row.

After all, the Pistons won 60 games last season and had the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte has not been at full strength in the 2026-27 season, and Kon Knueppel, Coby White and Grant Williams have all been ruled out again on Wednesday. Brandon Miller has turned in some big scoring games with them out, but will he be able to make noise against a Pistons team that was a top-five defense in the 2025-26 season?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Oct. 28.

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +7.5 (-110)

Pistons -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets: +235

Pistons: -290

Total

215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Hornets vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, DAZN

Hornets record: 3-1

Pistons record: 3-1

Hornets vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Kon Knueppel – out

Coby White – out

Grant Williams – out

Kylan Boswell – out

Michael Ajayi – out

Pistons Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hornets vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Miller 25+ Points (-129)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Miller’s usage makes him an elite prop target against Detroit:

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller has been forced into a major offensive role to open the season with Coby White and Kon Knueppel out. The Hornets also traded LaMelo Ball in the offseason, leaving Miller and newcomer Naz Reid as the top two options in this offense.

Miller has responded with 34 and 39 points in his last two games, and he’s taking a ton of shots in the process. Miller attempted 29 shots and 12 free throws in a win over Miami and 28 shots and five free throws in a win over Washington.

While this is a lofty number against a good Detroit defense, I’m buying Miller if his usage stays this high.

Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

I don’t mind taking the points with the Hornets since Detroit is banged up and on the second night of a back-to-back, but I think the best bet in this game is the UNDER.

Charlotte has fallen short of the total in all four of its games this season, playing three of them under tonight’s total (215.5). The Pistons have gone UNDER 215.5 points in back-to-back games against Philly and New York, and they remain one of the 10-best defenses in the league.

After ranking in the top five in defensive rating last season, the Pistons should be able to slow a Charlotte offense that is without two starters in White and Knueppel. Plus, the Hornets offense has been pretty inefficient, ranking 26th in effective field goal percentage and 29th in offensive rating.

These teams are also 27th (Detroit) and 25th (Charlotte) in pace so far this season. All of this is lining up for a low-scoring game, especially if the Pistons have more than just Duren out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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