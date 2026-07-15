With a Crucial Season on the Horizon, Brandon Miller's Moment is Now

With LaMelo Ball now living a new life out west in Minnesota, that then begs the question as to who is the new face of the Charlotte Hornets.

Some would like to believe it’s Kon Knueppel. He’s coming off a stellar rookie season with the club, with many believing he’s just scratching the surface of his potential.

However, if we were to read between the lines of Jeff Peterson’s press conference from this past weekend, it’s clear it is not Knueppel who he thinks will be the unquestioned face of the franchise. For at least the time being, it's Brandon Miller.

That’s why re-signing him is a top priority for the Hornets moving forward.

“You know, in terms of his extension stuff, I've had conversations with Brandon and his representation. They know that we want Brandon here for a very, very long time,” said the Hornets VP of basketball operations.

And so Miller will get paid. Clearly, he’s earned it.

He’s averaging 19 points for his career while grabbing five boards and dishing out three assists. Outside of one season cut short by injuries, he’s been one of Charlotte’s most dependable players, and yes, he, like Kon, is also trending upward. This year, for example, he posted career highs in field goal and three-point percentage, not to mention his career high with 4.9 rebounds per game.

But yet, if we’re being honest about the situation, it feels like something is missing. It's almost like the Hornets are not quite getting the Miller they had hoped for when he first burst onto the scene three years ago.

Look, don’t get me wrong, Miller is a star, but even the most die-hard Hornet fan would admit he is still not a super-duper star. Simply put, he’s very good, just not great, and it remains to be seen if he can reach that level.

That then brings us to this year.

Whether or not they work out a new deal this summer, during the season, or next offseason, Miller has to know it’s time for him to take his game to the next level. If he is truly to be the face of the franchise, this is his best and possibly only chance to make that case.

As the senior-most Hornet, he can no longer defer. There’s no Melo or Miles demanding the bulk of the shots. Now, a lot of their attempts are going to go to Brandon, and he has to produce, not only for the team but also for himself.

It goes without question that the margin for error is small. If Miller stays at even level or regresses, Peterson will have no choice but to look elsewhere for a new alpha dog. Clearly, the Hornets have the picks to land one, but if I’m Miller, I want to show the bosses that what you’re looking for is already here.

He’s shown flashes before. Now it’s time to let it all out. For Miller, there are no excuses.

The moment is here.

His time is now.

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