Jeff Peterson Has a Message for Those Questioning the Hornets' Plan

It still is hard to believe that the Charlotte Hornets actually did it. And by that I mean, of course, trading LaMelo Ball. After years of speculation, it felt like the front office was fully behind him and planning to build well into the future with him, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel leading the charge.

The strong second half of the season, which saw the Hornets boast one of the best five-man lineups in the history of the NBA, statistically, felt like the start of the organization's ascension rather than the end.

The timing of the move will forever baffle a significant portion of the fan base, and even the media, myself included. It will be years before we know if this move works out as Jeff Peterson intends for it to or if it is one that backfires on him in a big way.

Peterson recently chatted with the media at Coby White's community event at Archive CLT and was asked point-blank by Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer what his message is to the fans who are confused by the decision to trade the now former face of the franchise.

Asked Jeff Peterson for his message to #Hornets fans who are unsure of where the roster is headed. (He still can't speak specifically about LaMelo and Miles Bridges trades because they are not official.) pic.twitter.com/RmEOIUm1HO — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 7, 2026

“The goal has never been to get to the playoffs one time and then be out for seven, eight years and then try to get back again. It’s always been about sustainability. And I think the roster that we have will give us the best chance to move forward. I like all of our pieces. We’ll continue to build it, build it the right way. And like I always say, we’re not going to take shortcuts. We’re going to be methodical with it all and again, figure out how we can put the best product on the floor, and fans to be happy and excited about it. At the same time, how can we achieve that sustainability that we’ve been talking about?”

I don't want to put words in his mouth, but to me, it sounds like he believes this past season was a bit of an anomaly. There could have been legitimate concern about LaMelo's long-term health, and even once the trade is official and he is free to speak on the move, he's not going to say that, as it would be an unprofessional thing to do.

Unfortunately for Hornets fans, it's going to be a while before we know if this move leads them to greener pastures. They have a $40 million TPE to use and have all the draft picks in the world to make a big-time splash at some point in the near future. So while the trade of LaMelo Ball may be frustrating, it's difficult to say this wasn't the right move until the other shoe(s) drop(s) and we see who they are able to bring in to try and take this thing to the next level.

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