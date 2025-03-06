James Harden Has Encouraging Message for Kyrie Irving After Season-Ending ACL Tear
Dallas Mavericks fans were dealt yet another blow on Monday night when star guard Kyrie Irving went down with what was later determined to be a season-ending ACL tear. Up until then, the league vet had been having a stellar season, averaging 24.7 points (the 13th most in the league), 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
It's sad to see any player get injured like that, but especially Irving, who had been carrying the torch for Mavs fans since Luka Doncic's shocking trade. He is also 32, meaning retirement after such a painful development wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility (though Irving himself vehemently denied he had plans to exit the league).
As such, many a player has piped up to wish Irving well—LeBron James, Kevin Love, Klay Thompson—and now we can add Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden to the mix.
Speaking after the Clippers' 123–115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Harden told reporters he hadn't yet talked to his former teammate but planned to reach out.
"Imma reach out to him," Harden said. "He's been having a hell of a year. ... Obviously he leads the Mavericks and to see something like that, which it didn't look crazy at all. Just a hyper extension. But he's tough. He's one of the most tough-minded people I've ever come across and met and been close to. So I'll reach out to him and send him up some prayers. But I know he'll come back stronger than ever."
Watch that answer below:
Irving injured his knee during the first quarter of Monday's contest vs. the Kings, but still managed to sink two free throws before heading to the locker room. Later, in an Instagram live, the guard thanked the public for the "good energy sent not only my way, but my family's way."
Still, “This is not the end of the story," he continued in the video. "It's just the beginning of a new chapter.”