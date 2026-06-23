Uh oh. There’s trouble brewing in Boston.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes came to an expected end Monday night after the Bucks traded him to the Heat in a blockbuster deal that includes three first-round picks and Tyler Herro, among other players. While Milwaukee and Miami are reaping the rewards of their big-splash moves, the Celtics are on the outside looking in following their failed pursuit of the Greek Freak.

The Celtics aggressively went after Antetokounmpo up until the finish line, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, and reportedly offered the Bucks a package that featured Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. Now that the Bucks have chosen to send the two-time league MVP elsewhere, Boston is left wondering what to do with its increasingly disgruntled superstar.

Catch up here for the latest on Brown’s trade rumors. Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog below.

Jaylen Brown trade rumors timeline: What we know about Celtics star’s future in Boston

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