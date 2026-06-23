Jaylen Brown Trade Live Updates: Will Celtics Deal Superstar After Ugly Giannis Antetokounmpo Fallout?
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Uh oh. There’s trouble brewing in Boston.
The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes came to an expected end Monday night after the Bucks traded him to the Heat in a blockbuster deal that includes three first-round picks and Tyler Herro, among other players. While Milwaukee and Miami are reaping the rewards of their big-splash moves, the Celtics are on the outside looking in following their failed pursuit of the Greek Freak.
The Celtics aggressively went after Antetokounmpo up until the finish line, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, and reportedly offered the Bucks a package that featured Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. Now that the Bucks have chosen to send the two-time league MVP elsewhere, Boston is left wondering what to do with its increasingly disgruntled superstar.
Catch up here for the latest on Brown’s trade rumors. Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog below.
Jaylen Brown trade rumors timeline: What we know about Celtics star’s future in Boston
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Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.